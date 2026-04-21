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Bihar Women’s Commission Issues Notice to Pappu Yadav Over 'Derogatory' Remarks On Women

Patna: Bihar State Women Commission has issued a notice to Purnia’s Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav for objectionable remarks about women in politics.

In its notice, the Commission stated that a video circulating on social media shows the MP making “derogatory and offensive” comments against women working in politics. According to the notice, he allegedly said that women enter politics by “sharing beds with politicians.” The Commission said that such statements harm the dignity and social standing of women.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the Commission has sought an explanation from the MP within three days. It also questioned why a recommendation should not be made to the Lok Sabha Speaker for cancellation of his membership over such remarks.

Recently, during his speech in Purnia, Pappu Yadav commented on women’s participation in politics amid the ongoing political debate over the Women’s Reservation issue. He had said that “90 percent of women cannot succeed in politics without going to leaders’ rooms.” He added that incidents of exploitation occur across institutions.