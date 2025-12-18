Bihar Woman, Three Aides Held For Selling Grandson For Rs 50,000
Garhani station house officer Kamaljeet said the newborn's parents are cousins who had a love marriage in January, which was not accepted by the mother-in-law.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 7:19 PM IST
Bhojpur: A woman in Bihar's Bhojpur and her three associates were arrested for selling her grandson to a rural doctor from Rohtas for Rs 50,000 immediately after birth, as she was unhappy with her son's marriage. The shocking incident took place on December 7 outside the Agiaon Primary Health Centre under the Garhani police station area. The police are searching for the newborn.
Based on the mother's statement, an FIR was registered at the Garhani police station on December 16, and personnel from Narayanpur and Garhani police stations arrested the woman and three of her accomplices. Approximately Rs 49,000 in proceeds of the sale were recovered from the accused. Among her associates, one is from the same village, while two others are from Ara and Rohtas, police said.
Police added that all the accused confessed to their crime during interrogation. However, the newborn has not yet recovered, as the doctor who bought the baby is also still at large. Raids were conducted at all of his known locations, but he could not be apprehended.
The woman from Ara said during interrogation that she has relatives in the village of the main accused. At her behest, she contacted Dr Dilip alias Harishankar Pandit of Hunkadih village under Suryapura police station, who runs a clinic in Rohtas's Dinara and his associate Preeti Kumari, to arrange the sale of the child. The child was then sold for Rs 50,000.
Garhani station house officer Kamaljeet said interrogation of the accused has revealed that the newborn's parents are cousins who had a love marriage. "The boy's mother was unhappy with this relationship. She hatched a conspiracy to sell her daughter-in-law's newborn to separate the couple. For this, she took the help of a woman from the same village. A relative of that woman, who lives in Ara, acted as a middleman in selling the newborn. Raids are being conducted to recover the newborn and arrest the doctor who bought the baby," he added.
After the incident, the accused locked up the couple for five days before they managed to escape to a relative's house in Ara and contact the police. The FIR states that the victim and her husband fell in love while living in Punjab. They got married in a temple in Delhi in January and moved to Hajipur, where they started living in a rented house. When she was about to give birth, her mother-in-law said that since it was Chhath Puja, she should come home so they could arrange for a proper delivery. Meanwhile, her husband was also sent away for work so that money could be arranged for the delivery.
"My mother-in-law took me to Agiaon PHC on December 6 for delivery. On the morning of December 7, I had a normal delivery of a baby boy. After that, I returned home. During that time, a woman named Kavita from our village took my son away with a man and two other women. When I inquired about my son, I was told that the child had been given to Kavita's relative, Chandni Sharma," said the victim.
