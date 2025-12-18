ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Woman, Three Aides Held For Selling Grandson For Rs 50,000

Bhojpur: A woman in Bihar's Bhojpur and her three associates were arrested for selling her grandson to a rural doctor from Rohtas for Rs 50,000 immediately after birth, as she was unhappy with her son's marriage. The shocking incident took place on December 7 outside the Agiaon Primary Health Centre under the Garhani police station area. The police are searching for the newborn.

Based on the mother's statement, an FIR was registered at the Garhani police station on December 16, and personnel from Narayanpur and Garhani police stations arrested the woman and three of her accomplices. Approximately Rs 49,000 in proceeds of the sale were recovered from the accused. Among her associates, one is from the same village, while two others are from Ara and Rohtas, police said.

Police added that all the accused confessed to their crime during interrogation. However, the newborn has not yet recovered, as the doctor who bought the baby is also still at large. Raids were conducted at all of his known locations, but he could not be apprehended.

The woman from Ara said during interrogation that she has relatives in the village of the main accused. At her behest, she contacted Dr Dilip alias Harishankar Pandit of Hunkadih village under Suryapura police station, who runs a clinic in Rohtas's Dinara and his associate Preeti Kumari, to arrange the sale of the child. The child was then sold for Rs 50,000.