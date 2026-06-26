Bihar Woman Kills Infant Daughter With Sickle As She Wouldn't Stop Crying, Attempts To Kill Self
The accused's husband works as a labourer in Chandigarh while she stays in Bihar with her daughter and mother-in-law. Police suspect she has mental problem.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
West Champaran: A woman allegedly killed her six-month-old daughter for crying incessantly, and then attempted to end her own life in Bettiah in Bihar's West Champaran district, police said on Friday.
The accused woman, Seema Devi, was rushed to Government Medical College, Bettiah, for treatment before being taken into custody and is currently being interrogated at Gopalpur police station.
The incident took place in Barka village of Gopalpur at around 8 pm on Thursday.
"As per the complaint, Seema could not stop her daughter, Pooja, from crying. In a fit of rage, she grabbed a sickle and slit the child's throat with it. She then attempted to kill herself with the sickle. On hearing the child screaming, her grandmother, Saraswati Devi, who was in the next room ran to the scene. Saraswati found the child lying on the floor in a pool of blood and her daughter-in-law with a bruised neck. She immediately snatched away the sickle from Seema's hand and raised an alarm," an official of Gopalpur police station said.
Hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the house and informed police. Soon, a team from the local police station arrived at the scene. The body was sent for autopsy and the accused was taken to a hospital, where she received stitches across her throat.
According to the police, the infant's father, Sunil Das, works as a labourer in Chandigarh while his daughter, wife and mother stay in Bihar.
An FIR was registered at the Gopalpur police station on Friday morning based on a complaint filed by Saraswati Devi. The police have also recovered the sickle used in the incident.
"Prima facie, the woman appears to be suffering from mental instability, though this can only be confirmed after the investigation and medical reports. She is currently in police custody and is being interrogated. The case is being probed from all angles," said Ankit Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Gopalpur.
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