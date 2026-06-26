ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Woman Kills Infant Daughter With Sickle As She Wouldn't Stop Crying, Attempts To Kill Self

West Champaran: A woman allegedly killed her six-month-old daughter for crying incessantly, and then attempted to end her own life in Bettiah in Bihar's West Champaran district, police said on Friday.

The accused woman, Seema Devi, was rushed to Government Medical College, Bettiah, for treatment before being taken into custody and is currently being interrogated at Gopalpur police station.

The incident took place in Barka village of Gopalpur at around 8 pm on Thursday.

"As per the complaint, Seema could not stop her daughter, Pooja, from crying. In a fit of rage, she grabbed a sickle and slit the child's throat with it. She then attempted to kill herself with the sickle. On hearing the child screaming, her grandmother, Saraswati Devi, who was in the next room ran to the scene. Saraswati found the child lying on the floor in a pool of blood and her daughter-in-law with a bruised neck. She immediately snatched away the sickle from Seema's hand and raised an alarm," an official of Gopalpur police station said.