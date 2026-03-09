Bihar Woman 'Forced To Drink Alcohol Mixed With Urine', Dies Days After Alleged Assault At Village Head's House; One Arrested
The victim was assaulted by village head's son and several others and then forced to drink alcohol mixed with urine, a local alleged.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 8:43 AM IST
Madhubani: A shocking incident has come to light in Amhi village under Ghoghardiha police limits of Bihar's Madhubani district, where a woman died days after she was allegedly brutally assaulted at the house of the village head where she had gone seeking help over a land dispute. Police have arrested the main accused after an investigation.
It has been alleged that the victim was tied to a pole and beaten by several persons. Later, when she asked for water, she was allegedly forced to drink alcohol mixed with urine.
Following the alleged assault, the woman was admitted to hospital in a serious condition, where she died during treatment. Police have registered a case against village head Kumari Devi and several members of her family. While the incident took place on February 25, it came to the fore on Saturday after Madhubani Police shared details in a post on X.
Locals said the incident took place when the victim had gone to the house of Kumari Devi seeking help to resolve a land dispute. During this, an argument ensued, and soon the village head called some other people and they assaulted her, the family of the deceased alleged.
Mohammad Sahasuddin, the victim's husband, said, "She had gone there to seek help, but instead she was tied to a pole and beaten mercilessly. Several police personnel came and took her to the police station. Police discussed with all of us but then let everyone go. She was taken to PHC Ghoghardiha, where after preliminary treatment, seeing her serious condition, she was referred to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Phulparas."
"But as her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Darbhanga Medical College Hospital. From there, she was again referred to Patna for better treatment, but she died," Sahasuddin said, demanding death penalty for the accused.
Several eyewitness claimed she fell unconscious after being beaten with bamboo sticks. One woman alleged, "She (the victim) was assaulted and was forced to drink alcohol mixed with urine."
Ajay Mansoori, the state president of the Mansoori community, has demanded stringent action against the accused. Asked why the woman had gone to the village head's house, he said, "There was a land dispute in the woman's family. It was decided that the matter should be resolved in the panchayat. But when the victim's husband did not reach the panchayat, the village head's son, Magnu Singh, went to her house and misbehaved with her. Later when the woman went to the village head's house, she was beaten and forced to drink alcohol mixed with urine."
What Madhubani Police Said
Madhubani DSP Amit Kumar informed that on February 25, police received information about an assault on a woman in Amhi village. Soon, the Dial 112 team reached the spot and took the injured woman to a nearby hospital, from where she was referred to Patna for better treatment.
*घोघरडीहा थाना अन्तर्गत ग्राम अमही में दिनांक-25.02.2026 को एक महिला के साथ मार-पीट, बाद में इलाज के दौरान मृत्यु मामले में पुलिस द्वारा मुख्य अभियुक्त को तुरंत गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया हैं।*#haintaiyaarhum#bihar#biharpolice@bihar_police @BiharHomeDept @IPRDBihar pic.twitter.com/mcRAOtyIjl— Madhubani Police (@MadhubaniPol) March 7, 2026
"The victim died during treatment on Sunday, March 1. Based on the complaint lodged by her family on February 28, a case was registered. Considering the sensitivity of the case, Ghoghardiha police took swift action and arrested main accused Magnu Singh and sent him to judicial custody," he said.
"The autopsy report is awaited, and we are investigating the case from all angles," the DSP added.
