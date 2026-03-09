ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Woman 'Forced To Drink Alcohol Mixed With Urine', Dies Days After Alleged Assault At Village Head's House; One Arrested

Madhubani: A shocking incident has come to light in Amhi village under Ghoghardiha police limits of Bihar's Madhubani district, where a woman died days after she was allegedly brutally assaulted at the house of the village head where she had gone seeking help over a land dispute. Police have arrested the main accused after an investigation.

It has been alleged that the victim was tied to a pole and beaten by several persons. Later, when she asked for water, she was allegedly forced to drink alcohol mixed with urine.

Following the alleged assault, the woman was admitted to hospital in a serious condition, where she died during treatment. Police have registered a case against village head Kumari Devi and several members of her family. While the incident took place on February 25, it came to the fore on Saturday after Madhubani Police shared details in a post on X.

Locals said the incident took place when the victim had gone to the house of Kumari Devi seeking help to resolve a land dispute. During this, an argument ensued, and soon the village head called some other people and they assaulted her, the family of the deceased alleged.

Mohammad Sahasuddin, the victim's husband, said, "She had gone there to seek help, but instead she was tied to a pole and beaten mercilessly. Several police personnel came and took her to the police station. Police discussed with all of us but then let everyone go. She was taken to PHC Ghoghardiha, where after preliminary treatment, seeing her serious condition, she was referred to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Phulparas."

"But as her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Darbhanga Medical College Hospital. From there, she was again referred to Patna for better treatment, but she died," Sahasuddin said, demanding death penalty for the accused.

Several eyewitness claimed she fell unconscious after being beaten with bamboo sticks. One woman alleged, "She (the victim) was assaulted and was forced to drink alcohol mixed with urine."