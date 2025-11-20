ETV Bharat / state

Woman Drowns In Brahma Sarovar At Haryana's Kurukshetra

The 42-year-old woman from Bihar had been residing on rent in Jhaansa with her family.

A woman drowned in Brahma Sarovar during International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra on Thursday.
Representational image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 20, 2025 at 10:41 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kurukshetra: A woman drowned in Brahma Sarovar during International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Shanti Devi. Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

Rajesh Hooda, a diver with the Kurukshetra Development Board, stated that a SDRF team is deployed during the International Gita Mahotsav and periodically inspects the Brahma Sarovar on boats. At around 5 pm, Rajesh's team spotted Shanti floating in Brahma Sarovar on the eastern side of the festival venue.

The team immediately called an ambulance and transported her to LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra, where she died during treatment. Police are investigating the matter.

Kurukshetra Development Board CO Pankaj stated that during the International Gita Mahotsav, many tourists visit Brahma Sarovar. "We make announcements from time to time warning tourists tod stay away from Brahma Sarovar. The mishap that occurred is quite unfortunate," he said.

Jhaansa Police Station in-charge Gulab Singh stated Shanti Devi hailed from Bihar and had been residing on rent in Jhaansa, where her family works as labourers. Her identity was established through her Aadhaar card. Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, he said.

The Government of Haryana has been celebrating Gita Mahotsav festival in collaboration with Kurukshetra Development Board in the city of Kurukshetra since 1989. In the beginning, only religious and cultural programmers were organized by the religious organizations and the Kurukshetra Development Board, but later on a wide range of social, cultural, academic programes got incorporated with the festival.

Also Read

Diwali Celebrations Turn Into Tragedy In Bijapur As Three Young Children Drown In Village Pond

TAGGED:

WOMAN DROWNED IN BRAHMA SAROVAR
HARYANA
INTERNATIONAL GITA MAHOTSAV
KURUKSHETRA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.