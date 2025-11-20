ETV Bharat / state

Woman Drowns In Brahma Sarovar At Haryana's Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra: A woman drowned in Brahma Sarovar during International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Shanti Devi. Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

Rajesh Hooda, a diver with the Kurukshetra Development Board, stated that a SDRF team is deployed during the International Gita Mahotsav and periodically inspects the Brahma Sarovar on boats. At around 5 pm, Rajesh's team spotted Shanti floating in Brahma Sarovar on the eastern side of the festival venue.

The team immediately called an ambulance and transported her to LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra, where she died during treatment. Police are investigating the matter.