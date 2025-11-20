Woman Drowns In Brahma Sarovar At Haryana's Kurukshetra
The 42-year-old woman from Bihar had been residing on rent in Jhaansa with her family.
Kurukshetra: A woman drowned in Brahma Sarovar during International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Shanti Devi. Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.
Rajesh Hooda, a diver with the Kurukshetra Development Board, stated that a SDRF team is deployed during the International Gita Mahotsav and periodically inspects the Brahma Sarovar on boats. At around 5 pm, Rajesh's team spotted Shanti floating in Brahma Sarovar on the eastern side of the festival venue.
The team immediately called an ambulance and transported her to LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra, where she died during treatment. Police are investigating the matter.
Kurukshetra Development Board CO Pankaj stated that during the International Gita Mahotsav, many tourists visit Brahma Sarovar. "We make announcements from time to time warning tourists tod stay away from Brahma Sarovar. The mishap that occurred is quite unfortunate," he said.
Jhaansa Police Station in-charge Gulab Singh stated Shanti Devi hailed from Bihar and had been residing on rent in Jhaansa, where her family works as labourers. Her identity was established through her Aadhaar card. Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, he said.
The Government of Haryana has been celebrating Gita Mahotsav festival in collaboration with Kurukshetra Development Board in the city of Kurukshetra since 1989. In the beginning, only religious and cultural programmers were organized by the religious organizations and the Kurukshetra Development Board, but later on a wide range of social, cultural, academic programes got incorporated with the festival.
