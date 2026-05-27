ETV Bharat / state

Declared Dead In Police Report, Samastipur Woman Appears In Patna HC In Person

Patna/Samastipur: In a bizarre incident from Bihar's Samastipur, a living woman who was declared dead in a police report appeared in person at the Patna High Court during the hearing of a rape and murder case.

The incident dates back to 2011, when a minor girl was subjected to rape and murder. The victim's maternal grandmother was the primary complainant. When the Samastipur district court had acquitted the accused in 2013, the verdict was challenged in the Patna High Court. During the hearing, the police submitted a report stating that the petitioner had passed away. The proceedings were adversely affected by the report.

The case took a dramatic turn when the victim's maternal grandmother herself appeared in court and presented documentary evidence proving she was alive. Astonished to see a woman officially declared 'dead' standing alive, the court deemed the matter serious and sought explanations from Samastipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Pratap Singh and Tajpur police station house officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar Sharma.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo questioned the officials about how such an erroneous report was filed in the court, and why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them. The court further directed the officials to appear before it in virtual mode to submit individual affidavits. Given the seriousness of the matter, the Samastipur SP ordered the suspension of Sharma.

However, during the hearing on May 12, 2026 — when all officials and relevant documents were presented before the court— the underlying cause of the entire matter came to light. The investigation revealed that the entire dispute stemmed from a clerical error and incomplete information. The letter sent by the court to the police for verification failed to include the name of the petitioner's husband or father, and the verification was conducted solely based on the name and the locality.