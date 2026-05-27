Declared Dead In Police Report, Samastipur Woman Appears In Patna HC In Person
After finding that the matter stemmed from a clerical error and incomplete information, the high court revoked the suspension of Tajpur SHO Rakesh Kumar Sharma.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Patna/Samastipur: In a bizarre incident from Bihar's Samastipur, a living woman who was declared dead in a police report appeared in person at the Patna High Court during the hearing of a rape and murder case.
The incident dates back to 2011, when a minor girl was subjected to rape and murder. The victim's maternal grandmother was the primary complainant. When the Samastipur district court had acquitted the accused in 2013, the verdict was challenged in the Patna High Court. During the hearing, the police submitted a report stating that the petitioner had passed away. The proceedings were adversely affected by the report.
The case took a dramatic turn when the victim's maternal grandmother herself appeared in court and presented documentary evidence proving she was alive. Astonished to see a woman officially declared 'dead' standing alive, the court deemed the matter serious and sought explanations from Samastipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Pratap Singh and Tajpur police station house officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar Sharma.
A division bench of Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo questioned the officials about how such an erroneous report was filed in the court, and why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them. The court further directed the officials to appear before it in virtual mode to submit individual affidavits. Given the seriousness of the matter, the Samastipur SP ordered the suspension of Sharma.
However, during the hearing on May 12, 2026 — when all officials and relevant documents were presented before the court— the underlying cause of the entire matter came to light. The investigation revealed that the entire dispute stemmed from a clerical error and incomplete information. The letter sent by the court to the police for verification failed to include the name of the petitioner's husband or father, and the verification was conducted solely based on the name and the locality.
When the police reached the given address, they encountered a different woman bearing the same name who had already passed away. Following local verification and confirmation at the Panchayat level, the police prepared a report based on these findings and submitted it to the court. It subsequently became clear that the deceased woman was a different individual, whereas the actual petitioner was alive and resided within the jurisdiction of the Musrigharari police station.
After the clarification, the high court revoked the suspension of Tajpur SHO and issued significant directives to prevent the recurrence of such errors in future. The court mandated that, to ensure the accurate identification of any petitioner, the name of their husband or father must be compulsorily included in all correspondence between the police/administration and the court. Advocate Vikas Kumar Pankaj represented the petitioner.
During the hearing, the court was also apprised of the matter that reports on 293 appellate cases had not been submitted despite repeated reminders issued by the registry, which it deemed as grave administrative negligence.
This case has evolved from being merely a clerical oversight into a stark example of the serious consequences that can arise from identity errors within government records, police investigations, and the judicial process.
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