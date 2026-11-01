Bihar Woman's Body Found In Faridabad Hotel, Search On For Man Who Checked-In With Her
The woman checked-in with a man on Saturday morning and was found dead in the room at night while he was nowhere to be seen.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Faridabad: The body of a 35-year-old woman from Bihar was found at a room of an OYO hotel in Haryana's Faridabad district, police said on Sunday.
According to the police, the woman, identified as Chandni Kumari, a resident of Kharagpur village in Bihar, had checked into room number 201 in the hotel in Ballabhgarh with a man, identified as Shekhar Ram, on Saturday morning.
Police said the woman's body was found on a bed and the man was nowhere to be seen.
The hotel staff told police that they discovered the woman lying unconscious on the bed at around 8:30 pm. They shook her in an attempt to wake her up, but she did not respond. The staff immediately notified the police.
Soon a team from the city police station arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. Police said it is currently unclear what transpired inside the room during the day or when the woman’s health began to deteriorate. The body was taken into custody and sent to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem, an official said. A forensic team and the Crime Branch were also called to inspect the scene and collect evidence, he added.
Police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said the matter is under investigation and efforts are being made to contact the woman’s family.
"A search is also underway for Shekhar Ram, who had checked into the hotel with her. The actual cause of death will only be determined once the post-mortem report is available. The police are currently investigating the case by examining all possible aspects," Singh added.