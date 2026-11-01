ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Woman's Body Found In Faridabad Hotel, Search On For Man Who Checked-In With Her

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Faridabad: The body of a 35-year-old woman from Bihar was found at a room of an OYO hotel in Haryana's Faridabad district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Chandni Kumari, a resident of Kharagpur village in Bihar, had checked into room number 201 in the hotel in Ballabhgarh with a man, identified as Shekhar Ram, on Saturday morning.

Police said the woman's body was found on a bed and the man was nowhere to be seen. The hotel staff told police that they discovered the woman lying unconscious on the bed at around 8:30 pm. They shook her in an attempt to wake her up, but she did not respond. The staff immediately notified the police.