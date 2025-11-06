Bihar Witnesses Its Highest Ever Voter Turnout Of 64.66% As First Phase Of Assembly Polls Held Successfully
By Dev Raj
Published : November 6, 2025 at 9:41 PM IST
Patna: Bihar witnessed the highest-ever voter turnout at 64.66 per cent in the first phase of Assembly elections on Thursday. The Election Commission (EC) claimed the polls were "peaceful and successful".
The previous best was 62.57 per cent in the 2000 Assembly election, and 64.6 in the 1998 Lok Sabha election.
The latest voter turnout means 64.66 per cent of the total 3.75 crore electors across 121 Assembly seats in 18 districts voted in the first phase of the Assembly poll.
“Polling was successful and peaceful. There were a total of 45,341 polling booths in the first phase. Voting on many of them is still going on. We have received poll data from 41,943 booths so far, and tentatively, 64.66 per cent voting has been done,” Bihar chief electoral officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said.
The CEO added that the EC was awaiting data from the remaining booths, and the polling percentage was set for an upward revision of one or two per cent.
The poll timing was from 7 am to 6 pm, except for five Assembly constituencies, including Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Mahisi in Saharsa district, Tarapur, Munger and Jamalpur in Munger district, as well as 56 booths in Suryagarha constituency, where it ended one hour before at 5 pm owing to the perceived law and order situation.
However, as per the EC directions, those who reached the booth before the end of polling time were allowed the opportunity to cast their votes.
Over 4 lakh polling personnel worked to ensure successful voting in the first phase. A webcast of voting from all polling booths was done for the first time.
Gujiyal said that the voters boycotted polling at a few places, including booth number 56 of Brahampur Assembly constituency in Buxar district, booth numbers 165 and 166 of Fatuha constituency in Patna district, as well as booths 1, 2, and 5 of Suryagarha constituency in Lakhisarai district.
The CEO informed that the 1.21 per cent ballot units and 1.34 per cent of control units of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) had to be replaced over malfunctions, while 2.92 per cent of the VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines had to be changed. He added that the percentage of replacement was less than in the previous polls.
Around 1.96 crore worth of goods, including Rs 16 lakh cash, liquor worth Rs 1.31 crore, precious metals, narcotics, and freebies, were seized on the polling day. The total seizure since the model code of conduct (MCC) for elections came into effect on October 6 stands at Rs 117 crore.
Speaking on the occasion, Bihar police additional director general (ADG) Kundan Krishnan said that barring a couple of incidents, the first phase of elections was completely peaceful and nobody was hurt or injured anywhere.
“Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha was surrounded and stopped by people at Khuriyari village under Halsi police station in Lakhisarai district to protest against poor roads. Some muck was also thrown at his vehicle. The district magistrate and superintendent of police rushed to the place and rescued him safely,” Krishnan said.
“In another incident, stones were pelted on the vehicle of Manjhi MLA Satyendra Yadav at Jaisipur village in Saran district. The windows and windshields of the vehicle were broken, though nobody was injured,” Krishnan added.
The police ADG asserted that such peaceful elections had never been held before, and it was a result of intensive patrolling conducted throughout Wednesday night. He added that there was no incident anywhere to check any particular section of society from voting.
Altogether 122 Assembly constituencies across 20 districts will go to the polls in the second and final phase of the Bihar elections on November 11. The counting of votes will be done on November 14.