Bihar Witnesses Its Highest Ever Voter Turnout Of 64.66% As First Phase Of Assembly Polls Held Successfully

Polling staff arrive to deposit sealed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at the market committee complex as the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 concludes, in Muzaffarpur district. ( IANS )

Patna: Bihar witnessed the highest-ever voter turnout at 64.66 per cent in the first phase of Assembly elections on Thursday. The Election Commission (EC) claimed the polls were "peaceful and successful".

The previous best was 62.57 per cent in the 2000 Assembly election, and 64.6 in the 1998 Lok Sabha election.

The latest voter turnout means 64.66 per cent of the total 3.75 crore electors across 121 Assembly seats in 18 districts voted in the first phase of the Assembly poll.

“Polling was successful and peaceful. There were a total of 45,341 polling booths in the first phase. Voting on many of them is still going on. We have received poll data from 41,943 booths so far, and tentatively, 64.66 per cent voting has been done,” Bihar chief electoral officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said.

The CEO added that the EC was awaiting data from the remaining booths, and the polling percentage was set for an upward revision of one or two per cent.

The poll timing was from 7 am to 6 pm, except for five Assembly constituencies, including Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Mahisi in Saharsa district, Tarapur, Munger and Jamalpur in Munger district, as well as 56 booths in Suryagarha constituency, where it ended one hour before at 5 pm owing to the perceived law and order situation.

However, as per the EC directions, those who reached the booth before the end of polling time were allowed the opportunity to cast their votes.

Over 4 lakh polling personnel worked to ensure successful voting in the first phase. A webcast of voting from all polling booths was done for the first time.