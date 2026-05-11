Bihar Watchman Stabbed To Death In Nawada After Allegedly Exposing Illegal Liquor Trade
Police suspect a liquor mafia link in the murder of a Bihar watchman who had reportedly informed authorities about illegal liquor sales.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Nawada: In a shocking murder case from Bihar’s Nawada district, a village watchman was stabbed to death near a police station. The incident took place in front of Dhamoul police station, under Pakribarawan block, on Sunday, around 8.30 pm.
Watchman, Jitendra Paswan, posted at Kadirganj police station and a resident of Berami village, was on his way home after duty when around a dozen miscreants attacked him with sticks and rods near Berami Mor.
The attackers allegedly stabbed him multiple times in the abdomen and other parts of the body during the assault. As the incident unfolded, a police jeep arrived on the scene and the accused fled. Police personnel then rushed the injured watchman to the hospital.
After the attack, Paswan was first admitted to the Community Health Centre in Pakribarawan. As his condition worsened, doctors referred him to Pawapuri VIMS and later to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where he died during treatment late Sunday night.
Liquor Mafia Suspected Behind Murder
Local sources said Paswan had recently informed police about illegal liquor sales in Turkawan village. It is suspected he was targeted over this tip-off. The murder allegation has been levelled against Rampat Kumar, son of Anandi Yadav, who, along with his associates, allegedly carried out the attack.
Pakribarawan police station Station House Officer (SHO) Ranjan Chaudhary confirmed the incident and said a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team had been called to investigate the case.
The SHO said, “Jitendra Paswan was returning home after duty from Dhamoul police station when Rampat Kumar and four others suddenly attacked him. He was stabbed and later died during treatment in the hospital. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.”
Questions Raised Over Police Inaction
The victim’s wife alleged that the accused had threatened to kill her husband around six months ago. She claimed a written complaint had been submitted to the police at that time, but no action was taken.
She alleged that if police had acted earlier, the murder could have been prevented. After the incident, angry villagers allegedly attacked a police vehicle, escalating tension in the area. The murder sparked local panic, with residents questioning the police’s effectiveness and wondering why no action had been taken on the threat complaint filed six months prior.
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