ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Watchman Stabbed To Death In Nawada After Allegedly Exposing Illegal Liquor Trade

Nawada: In a shocking murder case from Bihar’s Nawada district, a village watchman was stabbed to death near a police station. The incident took place in front of Dhamoul police station, under Pakribarawan block, on Sunday, around 8.30 pm.

Watchman, Jitendra Paswan, posted at Kadirganj police station and a resident of Berami village, was on his way home after duty when around a dozen miscreants attacked him with sticks and rods near Berami Mor.

The attackers allegedly stabbed him multiple times in the abdomen and other parts of the body during the assault. As the incident unfolded, a police jeep arrived on the scene and the accused fled. Police personnel then rushed the injured watchman to the hospital.

After the attack, Paswan was first admitted to the Community Health Centre in Pakribarawan. As his condition worsened, doctors referred him to Pawapuri VIMS and later to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where he died during treatment late Sunday night.

Liquor Mafia Suspected Behind Murder

Local sources said Paswan had recently informed police about illegal liquor sales in Turkawan village. It is suspected he was targeted over this tip-off. The murder allegation has been levelled against Rampat Kumar, son of Anandi Yadav, who, along with his associates, allegedly carried out the attack.