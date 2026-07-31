ETV Bharat / state

Carcass Of Tiger Found In Bihar's Valmiki Tiger Reserve Hours After Attack On Elderly Man

Forest officials and locals at the spot where the carcass was found ( ETV Bharat )

Bagaha: The carcass of a tiger, who had attacked an elderly man near a village, was found in Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar's Bagaha. The male tiger's carcass was recovered from a bush at around 2 am on Friday. On Thursday, the tiger had attacked 65-year-old Aklu Yadav, who was grazing goats near Bisaha village, adjacent to the Valmikinagar forest area of ​​the Tiger Reserve. However, the tiger died shortly after the attack. According to eyewitnesses, the tiger attacked Yadav, but around half a dozen villagers nearby showed courage, raising an alarm and resisting, saving the elderly man. The tiger then retreated to the forest, where it died a short distance away. Upon receiving information about the attack on the villager, a forest department team led by Valmikinagar Ranger Satyam Kumar arrived at the spot. The team monitored the tiger's movements and began tracing its location based on its footprints.