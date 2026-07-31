Carcass Of Tiger Found In Bihar's Valmiki Tiger Reserve Hours After Attack On Elderly Man
On Thursday, the tiger had attacked 65-year-old Aklu Yadav, who was grazing goats near Bisaha village. However, Yadav was rescued by locals.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
Bagaha: The carcass of a tiger, who had attacked an elderly man near a village, was found in Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar's Bagaha.
The male tiger's carcass was recovered from a bush at around 2 am on Friday. On Thursday, the tiger had attacked 65-year-old Aklu Yadav, who was grazing goats near Bisaha village, adjacent to the Valmikinagar forest area of the Tiger Reserve. However, the tiger died shortly after the attack.
According to eyewitnesses, the tiger attacked Yadav, but around half a dozen villagers nearby showed courage, raising an alarm and resisting, saving the elderly man. The tiger then retreated to the forest, where it died a short distance away.
Upon receiving information about the attack on the villager, a forest department team led by Valmikinagar Ranger Satyam Kumar arrived at the spot. The team monitored the tiger's movements and began tracing its location based on its footprints.
"At first glance, the tiger appeared very weak. Several deep wounds were found on its body. This raises suspicion that it had engaged in a fierce battle with another tiger during a battle for supremacy in the forest area. Due to its severe injuries, it had weakened and was unable to hunt," said Kumar.
He said a medical examination and postmortem are being conducted on the carcass in the presence of senior forest officials. Conservator of Forests and Director Gaurav Ojha confirmed the tiger's death, stating that the forest department team had been continuously monitoring the tiger after the attack on the villager, and that its carcass was recovered during this time.
"Only after the final postmortem report is received will the actual cause of the tiger's death be revealed and officially confirmed. The forest department is currently investigating the matter," said Ojha.
Valmiki Tiger Reserve is Bihar's only tiger reserve and the 18th in the country. Its area is approximately 899 sq km. In 2010, the tiger population at the reserve had declined to just eight to 10. Conservation efforts have since led to a steady increase in tiger numbers. In 2014, the number of tigers was recorded at 28, and in 2018, at approximately 31. In the 2022-23 official census, 54 tigers were recorded in the reserve, which has now increased to over 70 according to new estimates.
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