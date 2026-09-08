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One Dead, Another Missing As Boat Capsizes In Bihar’s Vaishali

District Magistrate Varsha Singh and SP Shubank Mishra said a search operation was underway to trace the missing person.

BIHAR BOAT CAPSIZE
NDRF and SDRF personnel carry the body of a victim recovered from the Ganga river after a boat capsized at Hajipur, in Vaishali district, Bihar, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. As per officials nine people were rescued by locals while search operations continue for another missing person. (PTI)
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By PTI

Published : September 8, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST

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Hajipur: A man died and another went missing after a boat carrying 11 people capsized in the Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Tuesday, officials said. The incident occurred in the Terasia Diara area of the district. Nine people were rescued safely, with some managing to swim ashore, they said.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Chandan Kumar. District Magistrate Varsha Singh and SP Shubank Mishra said a search operation was underway to trace the missing person. The boat reportedly collided with a boulder submerged in floodwater, lost balance and overturned, the officials said.

More than 35 lakh people in 14 districts of Bihar were affected by floods as the situation worsened on Tuesday, with authorities sounding an alert for areas downstream of the Ganga as the river crossed the highest flood level at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district, they added.

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BIHAR VAISHALI DISTRICT
BIHAR BOAT CAPSIZE

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