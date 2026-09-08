ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, Another Missing As Boat Capsizes In Bihar’s Vaishali

NDRF and SDRF personnel carry the body of a victim recovered from the Ganga river after a boat capsized at Hajipur, in Vaishali district, Bihar, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. As per officials nine people were rescued by locals while search operations continue for another missing person. ( PTI )

Hajipur: A man died and another went missing after a boat carrying 11 people capsized in the Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Tuesday, officials said. The incident occurred in the Terasia Diara area of the district. Nine people were rescued safely, with some managing to swim ashore, they said.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Chandan Kumar. District Magistrate Varsha Singh and SP Shubank Mishra said a search operation was underway to trace the missing person. The boat reportedly collided with a boulder submerged in floodwater, lost balance and overturned, the officials said.