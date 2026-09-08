One Dead, Another Missing As Boat Capsizes In Bihar’s Vaishali
District Magistrate Varsha Singh and SP Shubank Mishra said a search operation was underway to trace the missing person.
By PTI
Published : September 8, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hajipur: A man died and another went missing after a boat carrying 11 people capsized in the Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Tuesday, officials said. The incident occurred in the Terasia Diara area of the district. Nine people were rescued safely, with some managing to swim ashore, they said.
The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Chandan Kumar. District Magistrate Varsha Singh and SP Shubank Mishra said a search operation was underway to trace the missing person. The boat reportedly collided with a boulder submerged in floodwater, lost balance and overturned, the officials said.
More than 35 lakh people in 14 districts of Bihar were affected by floods as the situation worsened on Tuesday, with authorities sounding an alert for areas downstream of the Ganga as the river crossed the highest flood level at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district, they added.