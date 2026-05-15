ETV Bharat / state

Bihar University Comes Up With Mobile App To Detect Fish Diseases, Aims To Reduce Farmers’ Losses

Samastipur: In an effort to strengthen Bihar’s fish farmers and protect their financial losses caused by diseases, Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University in Bihar has developed a mobile application that can help identify illnesses in fish at an early stage.

The app, developed by the university’s Fisheries Department, is designed to assist fish farmers in diagnosing diseases and seeking timely treatment before infections spread across ponds and kill all the stocks.

Fish farming is carried out on a large scale across Samastipur district through government schemes, private investments and cooperative support. Farmers rear different varieties of fish in rivers, ponds and newly developed water bodies, making aquaculture a major source of income in the region.

However, recurring outbreaks of diseases have put farmers in a quandary. They have been crying hoarse about the losses they have incurred in recent past. Experts say infections that begin in one fish can quickly spread through an entire pond if not identified and treated in time. In many cases, reliance on untrained local remedies further worsens the situation.

Taking note of the problem, the Fisheries Department developed the NSPDT mobile app to provide scientific support directly to fish farmers.

Scientist Rajeev Kumar Brahmachari from the Fisheries Department said the app allows fish farmers to detect diseases early and take corrective measures before fish mortality increases.