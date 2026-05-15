Bihar University Comes Up With Mobile App To Detect Fish Diseases, Aims To Reduce Farmers’ Losses
Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University has developed a mobile app that helps fish farmers detect diseases early and prevent massive losses through expert guidance.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
Samastipur: In an effort to strengthen Bihar’s fish farmers and protect their financial losses caused by diseases, Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University in Bihar has developed a mobile application that can help identify illnesses in fish at an early stage.
The app, developed by the university’s Fisheries Department, is designed to assist fish farmers in diagnosing diseases and seeking timely treatment before infections spread across ponds and kill all the stocks.
Fish farming is carried out on a large scale across Samastipur district through government schemes, private investments and cooperative support. Farmers rear different varieties of fish in rivers, ponds and newly developed water bodies, making aquaculture a major source of income in the region.
However, recurring outbreaks of diseases have put farmers in a quandary. They have been crying hoarse about the losses they have incurred in recent past. Experts say infections that begin in one fish can quickly spread through an entire pond if not identified and treated in time. In many cases, reliance on untrained local remedies further worsens the situation.
Taking note of the problem, the Fisheries Department developed the NSPDT mobile app to provide scientific support directly to fish farmers.
Scientist Rajeev Kumar Brahmachari from the Fisheries Department said the app allows fish farmers to detect diseases early and take corrective measures before fish mortality increases.
“With the help of this app, fish farmers can take timely measures and prevent fish deaths. Farmers can download the app as per the institution’s guidelines. The app contains several options related to aquatic species. If farmers notice spots, fungal infections, wounds or any unusual changes in fish, they can upload photographs on the app and seek advice from scientists. This will help ensure timely and better treatment,” he said.
The app includes multiple categories related to aquatic organisms and allows farmers to directly connect with experts by uploading images of infected fish. Scientists can then examine the symptoms and suggest appropriate treatment measures, Brahmachari added.
The initiative could become effective only if awareness about the technology reaches fish farmers at the grassroots level. Although several government schemes exist for fisheries development, their benefits often fail to reach all beneficiaries, experts stated while raising concern.
Fish farmers say they invest their savings and hard work into fish farming, but diseases can destroy an entire pond within days, causing devastating losses.
Agricultural experts believe the university’s initiative could give fresh momentum to Bihar’s blue revolution. If adopted widely, the technology may help reduce losses while increasing fish production and farmers’ incomes. They are also viewing it as a major step towards smart fish farming in India.
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