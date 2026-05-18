ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Turning Out To Be A Hub Of Minerals, Including Rare Earth Elements

Patna: This may come as a surprise for those who think that Bihar was stripped of important mineral resources with the separation of Jharkhand in 2000. The state is fast turning out to be a hub of minerals, including rare earth elements, which could be commercially exploited.

The Union government is going to auction a mining block of vanadium-bearing magnetite and ilmenite in Nawada district and three blocks of glauconite in Rohtas district. Public sector unit Metal Scrap Trade Corporation (MSTC) has sought mining bids for them, and will hold the auction after May 20.

The Sapneri block in Nawada contains vanadium-bearing magnetite and ilmenite, while the Nawara-Nawadih, Tipa, and Shahpur blocks in Rohtas have deposits of glauconite. “These are first attempt blocks (mineral deposits being auctioned for the first time) spread across Rohtas and Nawada districts. The auction will happen once the deadline for bids is over,” Bihar mines and geology minister Pramod Kumar told ETV Bharat.

Incidentally, ilmentte is the primary ore of titanium. Its most significant yield is titanium dioxide, a brilliant white pigment used in paints, plastics, paper, and cosmetics. Additionally, it is processed into lightweight, high-strength titanium metal for aerospace engineering and medical implants.

Magnetite is considered the best iron ore for steel production with secondary uses as a chemical catalyst, heavy-media separation agent, water purification, pigments and shielding, as well as nanomedicine.

On the other hand, glauconite is primarily used as a slow-release, natural potassium fertiliser and soil conditioner. Its high iron and potassium content make it valuable for organic farming. It is also used to manufacture green pigment or colour for art, water filtration and as a shield from radiation.

Pramod pointed out that extensive mineral exploration activities are being undertaken in several parts of the state, particularly those in southern Bihar located close to Jharkhand, in which aerial surveys, satellite imaging, and previous data, apart from actual work on the ground level, were also being used.