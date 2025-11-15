ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Tragedy: Five Of A Family Killed As Midnight Fire Engulfs House In Muzaffarpur

Locals gather outside the building where a massive fire claimed five family members' lives in Motipur. ( ETV Bharat )

Muzaffarpur: Five members of a family died in a fire late Friday night in the Motipur area of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar. Several among the seven injured are in critical condition. The fire spread rapidly, leaving little time for escape.

According to residents, the blaze started suddenly with a loud explosion. Within minutes, the entire house was engulfed in flames, and the situation escalated. As neighbours attempted to extinguish the fire, several family members were trapped. Due to its intensity, the fire then spread to nearby homes.

The deceased have been identified as Lalan Kumar (35), his wife Pooja Kumari (30), his mother Sushila Devi (65), son Golu Kumar (2) and daughter Srishti Kumari (7). The incident occurred on the third floor of Gena Shah's building.

The injured include Lal Babu Prasad, his wife Mala Devi, Sakshi Kumari, Arjun Kumar, Rishabh Kumar, and Aman Kumar. The injured are being treated at SKMCH Muzaffarpur. Authorities sent the bodies for a post-mortem. Soon, the police and the fire brigade arrived at the scene. Firefighters brought the blaze under control.