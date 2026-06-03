ETV Bharat / state

Bihar To Use River Silt To Fill The AIIMS Darbhanga Site

Patna: The Bihar government will use river silt to fill the low-lying land on which the state’s second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is to be constructed at Shobhan in Darbhanga district. The silt for the filling and levelling work would be procured from desilting work on rivers in the area. The water resources department has been authorised for the work, and funds would be provided to it for the purpose.

A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in the state capital on Wednesday. It marks a leap in the use of silt that comes out from desilting of rivers, and is considered a waste. Its storage and disposal are considered a problem. The 75-bed AIIMS at Darbhanga is going to be established on 187 acres of land at a cost of Rs 1964 crore. It is the country's 23rd AIIMS.

Briefing about the decisions taken at the meeting, Cabinet Secretariat Department Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said, “A proposal by the health department to increase the annual income limit from the existing Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh to avail grant from the Chief Minister Medical Relief Fund for the treatment of patients has also been approved.”

The increase in the annual income limit will expand the coverage of families under the scheme, allowing more people to avail financial assistance. The cabinet meeting was a short one, with only 13 agendas discussed and approved.

In another major decision, the cabinet approved a proposal for a financial incentive to one Varun Beverages Limited, which is establishing a carbonated and juice-based drinks manufacturing unit at the Nawanagar industrial area in Buxar district at a cost of Rs 484 crore.