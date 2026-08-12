ETV Bharat / state

Bihar To Train Over 2.5 Lakh Youths Per Year In New Age Skills

Patna: The Bihar government took a major step on Wednesday to train the youth in ‘new-age employment skills’. Under this, they will be taught skills in artificial intelligence (AI), drones, solar, foreign languages, digital marketing, entrepreneurship and other fields.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary as a part of the ‘seven resolves for a developed Bihar – III’ programme that was launched by his predecessor Nitish Kumar last year after the landslide victory in the November 2025 Assembly elections.

“We have taken a big step in connecting the youth of Bihar to new-age employment opportunities. The ‘skilled youth programme’ will be extended from 2026-27 to 2030-31 under the ‘seven resolves-III’ initiative. We have approved over Rs 430 crore to impart training to the youth in future skills like AI, drone, solar, networking, digital marketing, banking, teleservices, foreign languages and entrepreneurship,” Samrat said.

The youth would also be trained in home nursing, beauty and wellness, bakery, information technology, and as lab technicians, emergency medical technicians, and multi-skilled workers under this initiative. Speaking further, he added that the move will create 6,436 direct employment opportunities and help train over 2.57 lakh youth every year.

In another decision, the cabinet gave its nod to extend and strengthen the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme for the period 2026-31. It approved an expenditure of Rs 950 crore during the 2026-27 financial year to provide financial assistance to students pursuing higher education.

“We have approved over 4.81 lakh applications under the student credit card scheme so far and have provided financial assistance of around Rs 8,865 crore to more than 4.15 lakh students under it. This initiative will remove the economic problems of the youth in the state and play an important role in taking them ahead toward higher education, better opportunities, and a self-dependent future,” Samrat said.