ETV Bharat / state

Bihar To Release Convicts From Prisons On Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar decided on Wednesday to grant remission to convicts under various offences and release them from prisons in the state on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The state government will decide on granting remission to prisoners under Section 432 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Section 473 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) as a “one-time measure”.

According to government sources, the list of eligible prisoners will be sought from the districts before October 2, and an appropriate decision will be taken. The cabinet meeting, which coincided with the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and eminent Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, approved a proposal from the state higher education department to establish a university in his name at his native district, Begusarai.

"It will be called Ramdhari Singh Dinkar University. Administrative approval for the expenditure of Rs 15 crore towards its establishment and staff salaries could now be granted. The constituent and affiliated government colleges in Begusarai and Khagaria districts, except those coming under Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, will come under its jurisdiction," Bihar cabinet secretariat department additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said.

The cabinet also approved establishing Mata Sita Mahila Vishvavidyalaya (a university for women) at Patna. All constituent and affiliated women’s colleges in Patna district, except those coming under Patna University, will fall under its jurisdiction. The home department's proposal to purchase 50 drones at a cost of Rs 24.5 crore was also approved at the meeting. These will aid police operations, enhance security and vigilance, and assist in crime control and disaster management.