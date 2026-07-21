ETV Bharat / state

Bihar To Recruit 1 Lakh Government Schoolteachers Over Next Five Years, Says Education Minister

Patna: The Bihar government plans to appoint one lakh schoolteachers over the next five years with around 20,000 teachers to be recruited every year between 2026 and 2030.

State education minister Mithilesh Tiwari revealed the plans on Tuesday while replying to a short-notice question by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Gautam Krishna during the monsoon session of the legislative Assembly about the government not adhering to the recruitment plans since last year, and not issuing the notification for the Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE) – IV. Tiwari said the process will begin from the last week of July.

The education minister pointed out that the transfer process of teachers was going on while considering their difficulties, health-related issues, posting of spouses, family-related circumstances, humane grounds, and balancing their subject-wise requirement in the schools.

“The assessment of the requirement of teachers for schools is being done as a part of their ongoing transfer process. Once it is complete, we will send the recruitment requisition for TRE -IV to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in the last week of July,” Tiwari said.

“Our plan is to appoint 1 lakh teachers in the next five years as per the directions of chief minister Samrat Choudhary. Of these, 20,000 teachers will be recruited every year till 2030,” he added.

Bihar has at present 76,320 government schools, including primary, upper primary or middle, secondary, and higher secondary schools in which around 6.6 lakh teachers are employed.