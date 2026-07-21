Bihar To Recruit 1 Lakh Government Schoolteachers Over Next Five Years, Says Education Minister
Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari revealed the plans on Tuesday while replying to a short-notice question by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Gautam Krishna.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 21, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government plans to appoint one lakh schoolteachers over the next five years with around 20,000 teachers to be recruited every year between 2026 and 2030.
State education minister Mithilesh Tiwari revealed the plans on Tuesday while replying to a short-notice question by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Gautam Krishna during the monsoon session of the legislative Assembly about the government not adhering to the recruitment plans since last year, and not issuing the notification for the Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE) – IV. Tiwari said the process will begin from the last week of July.
The education minister pointed out that the transfer process of teachers was going on while considering their difficulties, health-related issues, posting of spouses, family-related circumstances, humane grounds, and balancing their subject-wise requirement in the schools.
“The assessment of the requirement of teachers for schools is being done as a part of their ongoing transfer process. Once it is complete, we will send the recruitment requisition for TRE -IV to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in the last week of July,” Tiwari said.
“Our plan is to appoint 1 lakh teachers in the next five years as per the directions of chief minister Samrat Choudhary. Of these, 20,000 teachers will be recruited every year till 2030,” he added.
Bihar has at present 76,320 government schools, including primary, upper primary or middle, secondary, and higher secondary schools in which around 6.6 lakh teachers are employed.
In another question, Janata Dal United (JDU) MLA and former minister Shyam Rajak raised the issue of lack of teachers at the government-run ‘Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Residential Schools’ in the state and sought to know whether recruitment of teachers to fill the vacancies were being considered. He claimed that 62 percent positions of teachers at such schools were vacant, and asserted that it was hampering the education of Dalit children.
Replying to Rajak’s query, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department minister Lakhendra Kumar Raushan said that there were 3,456 sanctioned positions of teachers in 96 Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Ambedkar Residential Schools in the state. However, only 91 of them are currently operational. Of these 46 are higher secondary schools, while four more are under construction.
“A total of 1290 teachers are posted in the Ambedkar residential schools. We have sent a requisition to the BPSC for the recruitment of 1048 teachers through TRE-IV,” Raushan said in the House.
While Rajak sought a deadline for recruiting teachers for the Ambedkar residential schools so that the studies of the students do not suffer and Raushan assured that the government has taken up the matter seriously, the chief minister stood up to speak on the issue.
“This is a very serious matter. Whatever the minister (Raushan) has said is correct and the concern of the MLA (Rajak) is also grave. I am directing the education department to specially monitor this. We will provide all the required teachers in the schools through a deputation basis within a month,” Choudhary said, resolving the issue.