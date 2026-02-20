ETV Bharat / state

Bihar To Provide Reservation To Agniveers For Recruitment In The Police Force

Patna: The Bihar government has decided to induct Agniveer soldiers of the army, after the end of their service tenure, into the police service by providing reservation to them. The move is expected to provide an edge to the state police vis-à-vis the criminals.

It will also construct a hill-top jail where mobile communication will be unavailable, and develop a wing of ‘police didis’ to provide security to college-going girl students.

"We will make full arrangements for the Agniveers who come and want to serve in the police. We will provide them reservation and employment in the state police force. They will be given preference in recruitment," Bihar home minister Samrat Choudhary said.

The state home minister was speaking in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Friday to seek the passage of his department’s budget of Rs 18,719 crore for the financial year 2026-27. Before his address, several Opposition MLAs spoke on the functioning of the home department, especially the police, and targeted the government over the rising crime graph in the state.

The Agnipath or Agniveer Scheme is a recruitment policy for the armed forces of the country to hire personnel below the rank of officers for a four-year tenure. Introduced in June 2022 to provide a young, technical and agile profile to the services, the selected youths belonging to the age group of 17-and-a-half years to 21 years, would be trained and known as the Agniveers.

Altogether, 25 per cent of the Agniveers would be retained for regular service at the end of their work tenure. The Union government and a few state governments give them preference in recruitment for the paramilitary and police forces.

Meanwhile, fed up with cellphones finding their way into prisons in the state and the inmates using them, the Bihar government is planning to construct a high-security jail on top of a hill where a mobile communication network will not be available.

"We are going to build a high-security prison on a hill where no mobile signal will be available. The prisoners will have no contact with the world and will stay aloof. This facility is going to be provided by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government," Choudhary said.