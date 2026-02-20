Bihar To Provide Reservation To Agniveers For Recruitment In The Police Force
Bihar's home minister said that full arrangements will be made for the Agniveers who come and want to serve in the police.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government has decided to induct Agniveer soldiers of the army, after the end of their service tenure, into the police service by providing reservation to them. The move is expected to provide an edge to the state police vis-à-vis the criminals.
It will also construct a hill-top jail where mobile communication will be unavailable, and develop a wing of ‘police didis’ to provide security to college-going girl students.
"We will make full arrangements for the Agniveers who come and want to serve in the police. We will provide them reservation and employment in the state police force. They will be given preference in recruitment," Bihar home minister Samrat Choudhary said.
The state home minister was speaking in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Friday to seek the passage of his department’s budget of Rs 18,719 crore for the financial year 2026-27. Before his address, several Opposition MLAs spoke on the functioning of the home department, especially the police, and targeted the government over the rising crime graph in the state.
The Agnipath or Agniveer Scheme is a recruitment policy for the armed forces of the country to hire personnel below the rank of officers for a four-year tenure. Introduced in June 2022 to provide a young, technical and agile profile to the services, the selected youths belonging to the age group of 17-and-a-half years to 21 years, would be trained and known as the Agniveers.
Altogether, 25 per cent of the Agniveers would be retained for regular service at the end of their work tenure. The Union government and a few state governments give them preference in recruitment for the paramilitary and police forces.
Meanwhile, fed up with cellphones finding their way into prisons in the state and the inmates using them, the Bihar government is planning to construct a high-security jail on top of a hill where a mobile communication network will not be available.
"We are going to build a high-security prison on a hill where no mobile signal will be available. The prisoners will have no contact with the world and will stay aloof. This facility is going to be provided by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government," Choudhary said.
Adding some politics to his statement, Choudhary added that the "entire rule of the previous Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government used to be run from jail. But now, we are conducting regular raids and monitoring of the prisons to check any nefarious activities."
He added that an open jail would be built at Bhagalpur and assured that better facilities and sanitation would be provided in all 59 prisons in the state.
The government has also decided to constitute a specialised wing called 'police didis', who will move on scooters and motorcycles to provide security to girls studying in colleges and coaching institutions. It will have women police constables and officers.
"We have formed an ‘Abhaya brigade’ for the protection of girl students. We are going to buy 1500 scooters and 3200 motorcycles and expand the brigade on the lines of 'police didis'. They will patrol around schools, colleges, coaching institutions, and crowded public places to ensure the safety of girls and women," Choudhary added.
The state government is also planning to establish kitchens in all 30 police lines in the state. These will be run by Jeevika didis (members of women self-help groups constituted under the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project) and provide sumptuous and hygienic meals for Rs 60. Such facilities are already present at the police training camps.
The government will also establish one school each at all police lines to provide quality education to the children of police personnel.
