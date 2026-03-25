ETV Bharat / state

Bihar To Implement 'Time of Day' Tariff For Power Consumers From April 1

Patna: Electricity consumers in Bihar will have to pay more in the evening as the state government is implementing ‘time of day’ (TOD) tariff system from April 1. This will help power distribution companies (DISCOMS) keep pace with power purchase price fluctuations and initiatives to streamline the energy sector, but will financially burden the people.

The move comes after the Bihar Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) approved the demand by the North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL).

Incidentally, the state government started providing 125 units of free electricity to domestic consumers in the run up to the Bihar Assembly elections that were held in November last year. The TOD tariff would offset its benefits to some extent.

“We allowed the request of the DISCOMs to implement TOD tariff because they have to purchase electricity from power exchange for short-term use. Its availability and price fluctuate as per the time of the day,” BERC chairman Amir Subhani told ETV Bharat.

Subhani pointed out that the demand of electricity is less during the day time, especially during the solar hours, so it will be cheaper. The demand increases in the evening with people using all sorts of gadgets like bulbs, fans, air conditioners, stoves, heaters, and other things. Hence electricity will be costlier during the peak hours, he said.

“The demand normalises after 11pm as people switch off lights and sleep. The shops and other commercial establishments also shut down by this time. So, tariff will be normal during late night to morning. The consumers can reschedule their electricity use to cut costs after the implementation of TOD tariff, while the power grids could also be balanced and the possibilities of grid shutdown could be checked,” Subhani added.

New Tariffs

Bihar has over 2.21 crore electricity consumers of which, around 85 percent or 1.88 crore are domestic consumers while the rest are commercial and industrial users. The new tariff slabs would apply on 87 lakh consumers with smart prepaid meters, or those who have a load of more than 10 Kilowatt (kW).

According to the BERC order, the consumers on whom TOD tariff will apply will have to pay 80 percent of normal tariff between 9am to 5pm. The domestic consumers will have to pay 110 percent of the normal tariff between 5pm to 11pm, while commercial and industrial consumers will have to pay 120 percent. The DISCOMs will charge 100 percent of normal tariff on consumption between 11pm and 9am.