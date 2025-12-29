ETV Bharat / state

Bihar To Have Anti-Terrorist Squads At Five Regional Centres With Focus On Border Areas And Gaya

The Bihar Police arrested 5620 people in cases pertaining to murder, 1054 for dacoity, 2082 for loot, 3630 under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, as well as 3.53 lakh in connection with heinous crimes like rape and kidnapping from January to November this year. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Patna: Perceiving increasing terror threats in the state, the Bihar government has decided to position its anti-terrorist squad at five regional centres across the state to swiftly tackle any eventuality. Special attention has been given to the border areas and Gaya, which is one of the most famous places of pilgrimage for Hindus and Buddhists.

The ATS teams will be kept ready at Patna, Gaya, Purnea, Darbhanga, and Motihari (East Champaran). At present, the squad is located only in the state capital and is dispatched as per the need.

“Our director general of police (DGP) has moved a proposal to the state home department to have the ATS at five locations in the state to ensure swift intervention. Officers of the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) will head the teams at the regional centres. The team will be equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities to act in terror situations,” ATS additional director general (ADG) Pankaj Kumar Darad said.

Darad added that the regional centres would focus more on border areas and would cater to their neighbouring districts. They would also keep a tab on sleeper cells, terror activities, people discharged or released in cases registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and radicalised elements on social media platforms.

“For example, the centre at Purnea will also cater to Katihar, Kishanganj, Araria and Bhagalpur districts. The other centres will also function similarly,” Darad said.

The ATS ADG pointed out that all the 38 districts also have ‘counter terrorist teams’ having five members each.

Of the proposed ATS centres, Purnea, Motihari and Darbhanga are close to the Indo-Nepal border, which is a porous one with free movement of people from both sides throughout the year, except special occasions like polls. Patna is not only the state capital, but also has several vital installations and residences of VVIPs.