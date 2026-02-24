Bihar To Get Its Own Act To Govern Civil Courts; Legislative Assembly Passes Bill To Replace British Era Statute
The Bihar Legislative Assembly passed four bills, including the Bihar Civil Court Bill, 2026, replacing the 1887 British-era law governing lower courts in Bihar.
By Dev Raj
Published : February 24, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar Legislative Assembly passed four important bills on Tuesday, including the Bihar Civil Court Bill, 2026, which, when it becomes an Act, would replace the present Bengal, Agra, and Assam Civil Court Act, 1887, that the then British government had enacted.
Bihar and Odisha were a part of the Bengal province and were separated from it in 1912. However, the lower courts in the state are still governed by the British-era statute of 1887.
Moving the Bihar Civil Court Bill, 2026, state water resources and parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary pointed out that it was the only original legislation being moved in the House, while the other three were merely amendments. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were not present in the House when the bills were tabled.
“Bihar is now a separate and full state; a separate civil court Act is necessary for it. The bill we have brought will repeal the Bihar, Agra and Assam Civil Court Act, 1887, after becoming an Act,” Choudhary said.
The new bill classifies the lower courts into four categories, for which the number of judges would be decided in consultation with the Patna High Court from time to time.
All the lower courts would be under the administrative control of the high court, and the government would be able to change their place and jurisdiction in consultation with it. The bill also outlines the power of the judges of the court, as well as the cases that they cannot consider.
The other three bills that were tabled and passed in the Lower House included the Bihar Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Bihar Staff Selection Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and Bihar Technical Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
The Bihar Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2026, strives to bring transparency in constituting the empowered standing committees of the municipal bodies across the state.
“At present, the mayor or chairperson of the municipal body nominates the members of the empowered standing committee. It has attracted allegations of discrimination and centralisation of powers, which is against the spirit of decentralisation as envisaged in the Constitution of India. It has also been noticed that the members of some categories find it difficult to attend the meetings of the municipal bodies,” the aims and objectives of the municipal amendment bill stated.
While the bill was being tabled, AIMIM Bihar president Akhtarul Iman pointed out that the meetings of the municipal bodies should not be held while the legislature is in session, as the MLAs and MLCs cannot attend them. He also sought that the meetings of the empowered standing committee be held every three months instead of six months.
“The Bihar Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aims at making the process to constitute the empowered standing committee more transparent and just. The municipal councillors will choose the committee members on the basis of a secret ballot (voting) under the supervision, direction and control of the district magistrate,” Choudhary said.
The bill also has provisions to waive the need for the MPs, MLAs and MLCs elected from a particular municipal body area to attend its meetings while the Parliament or the state legislature is in session.
It also empowers them to nominate their representatives (except close relatives) to such bodies to attend the meetings if they are unable to attend due to a busy schedule. However, such nominees will not be able to vote.
The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aims at bringing uniformity in the recruitment of government employees having a grade pay of less than Rs 4,800.
Similarly, the Bihar Technical Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026, moves to empower the commission to recruit all class II and III officials in all technical services and categories.
Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator Rahul Kumar moved amendments to all four bills, seeking their circulation in the public to seek their opinion till May 31, 2026. However, the House rejected them with a voice vote.
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 202 MLAs in the 243-member House, giving it an absolute majority.
The Assembly passed all the tabled bills with a voice vote. They will now be tabled in the Legislative Council. Once passed there, the bills will go to the governor for his consent. If he gives his nod, they will be notified in the state gazette and become Acts.
