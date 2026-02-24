ETV Bharat / state

Bihar To Get Its Own Act To Govern Civil Courts; Legislative Assembly Passes Bill To Replace British Era Statute

Patna: The Bihar Legislative Assembly passed four important bills on Tuesday, including the Bihar Civil Court Bill, 2026, which, when it becomes an Act, would replace the present Bengal, Agra, and Assam Civil Court Act, 1887, that the then British government had enacted.

Bihar and Odisha were a part of the Bengal province and were separated from it in 1912. However, the lower courts in the state are still governed by the British-era statute of 1887.

Moving the Bihar Civil Court Bill, 2026, state water resources and parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary pointed out that it was the only original legislation being moved in the House, while the other three were merely amendments. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were not present in the House when the bills were tabled.

“Bihar is now a separate and full state; a separate civil court Act is necessary for it. The bill we have brought will repeal the Bihar, Agra and Assam Civil Court Act, 1887, after becoming an Act,” Choudhary said.

The new bill classifies the lower courts into four categories, for which the number of judges would be decided in consultation with the Patna High Court from time to time.

All the lower courts would be under the administrative control of the high court, and the government would be able to change their place and jurisdiction in consultation with it. The bill also outlines the power of the judges of the court, as well as the cases that they cannot consider.

The other three bills that were tabled and passed in the Lower House included the Bihar Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Bihar Staff Selection Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and Bihar Technical Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The Bihar Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2026, strives to bring transparency in constituting the empowered standing committees of the municipal bodies across the state.

“At present, the mayor or chairperson of the municipal body nominates the members of the empowered standing committee. It has attracted allegations of discrimination and centralisation of powers, which is against the spirit of decentralisation as envisaged in the Constitution of India. It has also been noticed that the members of some categories find it difficult to attend the meetings of the municipal bodies,” the aims and objectives of the municipal amendment bill stated.