ETV Bharat / state

Bihar To Get Airports And Heliports In Every District; CM Samrat Choudhary Highlights The Infrastructure Push In Legislative Assembly

Patna: Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced on Friday that the government was planning to construct airports and heliports in each of the 38 districts in Bihar. He also revealed that the names of the 11 townships to be developed in the state would be named after their historical significance.

“We have decided to build airports in all districts. The government will construct heliports wherever airports are not required. We are continuously working to build airports in Bihar,” Samrat said.

A heliport has at least one helipad and additional infrastructure like fueling systems, hangars, maintenance equipment and personnel, passenger terminals and air traffic control to support helicopter operations. It is also suitable for vertical-lift aircraft.

“We have envisaged an airport in Kishanganj, which is the tail point of the state. The Purnea airport has started functioning, an airport is being planned at Forbesganj (Araria district), and tenders have been called for airports at Saharsa and Birpur (Supaul district). Our airport at Darbhanga is ready and operational, and its new terminal building will start functioning in the next six months,” Samrat added.

The chief minister was speaking in the legislative Assembly while seeking a trust vote for the newly-constituted National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. He gave a glimpse of the forthcoming infrastructure development projects.