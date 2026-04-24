Bihar To Get Airports And Heliports In Every District; CM Samrat Choudhary Highlights The Infrastructure Push In Legislative Assembly
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary revealed that the names of the 11 townships to be developed in the state would be named after their historical significance.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Patna: Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced on Friday that the government was planning to construct airports and heliports in each of the 38 districts in Bihar. He also revealed that the names of the 11 townships to be developed in the state would be named after their historical significance.
“We have decided to build airports in all districts. The government will construct heliports wherever airports are not required. We are continuously working to build airports in Bihar,” Samrat said.
A heliport has at least one helipad and additional infrastructure like fueling systems, hangars, maintenance equipment and personnel, passenger terminals and air traffic control to support helicopter operations. It is also suitable for vertical-lift aircraft.
“We have envisaged an airport in Kishanganj, which is the tail point of the state. The Purnea airport has started functioning, an airport is being planned at Forbesganj (Araria district), and tenders have been called for airports at Saharsa and Birpur (Supaul district). Our airport at Darbhanga is ready and operational, and its new terminal building will start functioning in the next six months,” Samrat added.
The chief minister was speaking in the legislative Assembly while seeking a trust vote for the newly-constituted National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. He gave a glimpse of the forthcoming infrastructure development projects.
Stressing about the focus on urbanisation and urban development in a state where around 89 percent population resides in rural areas, Samrat talked about the creation of 11 townships that were approved at his first cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
“These 11 townships will be named after their historical significance. Of these, the biggest one will be the Patliputra township in Patna. It will be spread across 60,000 hectares. Magadh township at Gayaji, Anga township named after Mahabharata era king Karna, will be constructed at Munger, while Vikramshila township, named after the famous ancient university, will come up at Bhagalpur,” he said.
“The township at Purnea will be named after Goddess Puran Devi, and one named after the Kosi river will be developed at Saharsa. The township at Sitamarhi (considered the birthplace of Goddess Sita) will be named Sitapuram, while the one at Muzaffarpur will be called Tirhut,” Samrat added.
The township at Sonepur in Saran district would be called Hariharnathpur after the famous Harihar Kshetra and the Hariharnath temple of Gods Shiva and Vishnu. The township at Darbhanga will be called Mithila, and another one to be developed will be at Chhapra in Saran district.
Samrat also highlighted the focus of the state government to develop waterways across Bihar because it was the cheapest means of transportation, as well as the determination to increase the quality of education at government schools to such a level that the ministers and bureaucrats start sending their kids to study at them.
Also Read
New Bihar Government Led By Samrat Choudhary Wins Trust Vote