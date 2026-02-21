ETV Bharat / state

Bihar To Focus on Arjuna Trees To Develop Herbal Medicine Industry; It Is Used To Treat Heart-related Ailments And Other Diseases

Patna: Ever heard about the use of the Arjuna tree (Terminalia arjuna) to cure heart-related ailments in the Ayurvedic system of medicine? It is found in large numbers in north Bihar, and the state government has decided to focus on it to develop the herbal medicine industry in a sustainable manner while ensuring good remuneration to farmers or cultivators.

"Arjuna is an important medicinal tree, and its bark is used in the treatment of various ailments in different medical systems. Its availability in large numbers makes it an important medicinal and economic resource for the state," Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said.

Pointing out that the Bihar State Medicinal Plant Board has been constituted to encourage conservation, development, sustainable harvesting, value addition and marketing of medicinal herbs, plants and trees, Pandey said, "We will have to keep in mind that the biodiversity protection, forest rules and scientific standards are completely followed in the exploitation of Arjuna trees."

"We will coordinate with the environment, forest and climate change; agriculture department, and industries departments to prepare a practical and law-abiding plan so that employment creation and herbal medicine production are strengthened in the state," he added.

The health minister was replying to singer-turned-Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur and other legislators, who raised the need for economic development based on Arjuna trees to increase employment and give a boost to the herbal and homoeopathic medicine industry in the state through a 'call attention motion' in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Highlighting its availability in large numbers in her Alinagar assembly constituency and other parts of north Bihar, Thakur termed it as an important resource, which, if used properly, could provide jobs and turn Bihar into a centre of herbal medicine.