Bihar To Focus on Arjuna Trees To Develop Herbal Medicine Industry; It Is Used To Treat Heart-related Ailments And Other Diseases
Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said that Arjuna is an important medicinal tree and its bark is used in the treatment of various ailments.
By Dev Raj
Published : February 21, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Patna: Ever heard about the use of the Arjuna tree (Terminalia arjuna) to cure heart-related ailments in the Ayurvedic system of medicine? It is found in large numbers in north Bihar, and the state government has decided to focus on it to develop the herbal medicine industry in a sustainable manner while ensuring good remuneration to farmers or cultivators.
"Arjuna is an important medicinal tree, and its bark is used in the treatment of various ailments in different medical systems. Its availability in large numbers makes it an important medicinal and economic resource for the state," Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said.
Pointing out that the Bihar State Medicinal Plant Board has been constituted to encourage conservation, development, sustainable harvesting, value addition and marketing of medicinal herbs, plants and trees, Pandey said, "We will have to keep in mind that the biodiversity protection, forest rules and scientific standards are completely followed in the exploitation of Arjuna trees."
"We will coordinate with the environment, forest and climate change; agriculture department, and industries departments to prepare a practical and law-abiding plan so that employment creation and herbal medicine production are strengthened in the state," he added.
The health minister was replying to singer-turned-Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur and other legislators, who raised the need for economic development based on Arjuna trees to increase employment and give a boost to the herbal and homoeopathic medicine industry in the state through a 'call attention motion' in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.
Highlighting its availability in large numbers in her Alinagar assembly constituency and other parts of north Bihar, Thakur termed it as an important resource, which, if used properly, could provide jobs and turn Bihar into a centre of herbal medicine.
"The bark of the Arjuna tree contains beta-sitosterol, arjunic acid and friedelin. Various ayurvedic medicines like Arjuna Ghrit, Kshayakash and Arjunarishta used in heart disease, tuberculosis, and diabetes provide much benefit to the patients. Modern researchers also agree with the positive effects," Thakur said.
Speaking further, the first-time MLA, who is among the youngest legislators in Bihar, pointed out that most of the bark of the tree is sent as raw material to other states.
She suggested that small medicine manufacturing units could be established at district levels to make tablets, heartcare supplements, and decoctions, and could be branded with the help of the state government portal and the initiative of 'Make in Bihar'.
Patna-based Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital principal Sampurna Nand Tiwari said that the Arjuna bark is mainly used to treat heart and stomach-related ailments and gynaecological diseases.
“The tree's leaves resemble the leaves of the guava tree, and it is found along the roads and highways across Bihar. Its bark is very beneficial in treating simple blockages of the heart, to strengthen the heart, and in cases in which people start panting or feeling breathless while walking or doing some physical work," Tiwari told ETV Bharat.
Describing how Arjuna bark should be used, Tiwari said that it has to be boiled in milk or water till the liquid is reduced to half of its quantity. "Once the decoction is ready, it is left to become lukewarm and taken in the morning or evening," he added.
