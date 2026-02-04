ETV Bharat / state

Bihar To Establish Its Biggest Greenfield Airport At Sonepur; Eyes To Develop British Era Airfields

Patna: Bihar is aiming at a big push to its civil aviation sector with a greenfield airport at Sonepur in Saran district. It will be around 30km north of the state capital and will give a boost to air traffic related to Patna and several north Bihar districts. It is also planning to develop various military airfields created by the British during World War II, which are presently defunct.

“We are working towards administrative approval of Rs 1302 crore to acquire 4228 acres of land at Sonepur in Saran district to establish a greenfield airport,” Bihar finance minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav announced in his budget speech for the financial year 2026-27. The new airport at Sonepur will be the third greenfield airport after Bhagalpur and Rajgir, which are in various stages of development.

Once complete, the airport at Sonepur will be the largest one in the state in terms of area. All operational ones, including the main one at Patna, will be much smaller in comparison, and those in the offing will be smaller in expanse.

As per the latest government statistics, around 902 acres of land have already been acquired for the Rajgir airport, which will be located around 90km south – southwest from Patna. It will have a 3350 metres long and 600 metres wide runway to cater to wide-bodied international aircraft.

Located close to ancient Nalanda University ruins and monuments of Ragir, an international sports complex, and an under-construction international cricket stadium, as well as various industries and universities, the Rajgir airport will help as a major gateway for domestic and international passengers and tourists.

“We are also working on acquiring 931 acres of land at a cost of Rs 473 crore at Sultanganj for the construction of the Bhagalpur greenfield airport,” Yadav added. The airports include two greenfield airports – including one at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur and another at Sonepur in Saran district, as well as Sabeya military airport located in Gopalganj and the Ulao airport in Begusarai district.

The Sabeya military airport, located in Gopalganj district and Ulao airport in Begusarai, for which the state government has commissioned pre-feasibility studies. It has also sought Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) surveys for half-a-dozen other airports and airfields.

“We have paid Rs 82.05 lakh for pre-feasibility study of the Sabeya military air base in Gopalganj and Ulao airport in Begusarai, as well as Rs 2.90 crore for OLS survey of Bhagalpur, Birpur (Supaul), Munger, Valmikinagar, Muzaffarpur and Saharsa airports to the Airports Authority of India,” Bihar finance minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav revealed in the state budget for 2026-27.