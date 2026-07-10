ETV Bharat / state

Bihar To Dismiss Over 3,000 Teachers With Fake Degrees, Forged Educational Certificates: Minister

Patna: Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwary on Friday said the state government will dismiss more than 3,000 teachers accused of securing appointments using fake degrees and forged educational certificates and initiate disciplinary action against them. The action follows a detailed investigation by the state Vigilance Bureau into teacher recruitment carried out between 2006 and 2015, he told reporters here.

"The department has been directed to take strict action against more than 3,000 government teachers accused of securing appointments using fake degrees and forged educational certificates. The decision has been taken following a detailed investigation conducted by the state Vigilance Bureau into recruitment carried out between 2006 and 2015", Tiwary said.

Findings revealed massive irregularities involving fake educational institutions and forged academic documents used during recruitment, he added. Officials said that based on the report, several FIRs have already been registered against these teachers and they have been named as accused.

"After their dismissal, strict disciplinary action will be initiated against them. The NDA governments at the Centre and in the state follow a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption. I must point out that the vigilance inquiry into the matter was ordered by Nitish Kumar when he was the chief minister," the minister said.