Bihar To Create 31 New Industrial Parks; Aims At Emerging As The New Tech Hub Of Eastern India

Patna: The Bihar government will spend Rs 26,000 crore to expedite industrial development in the state. It will establish 31 new industrial parks on 14,036 acres spread across 29 districts and is aiming at attracting investments worth Rs 50 lakh crore in five years. These will include 10 sector-specific parks pertaining to pharmaceuticals, textiles, semiconductors and others, while the rest will be based on the integrated manufacturing cluster (IMC) concept on lines of the one being established on 1,700 acres at Dobhi in Gaya district.

"You all know that extensive industrialisation of a state is necessary for fast economic growth and the creation of employment opportunities. We will hold investors’ meets at prominent commercial centres across the country and the world to attract big industries and industrial houses," Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

"We have started working on a plan to place Bihar in the top five investment-friendly states in the country, and attract investments worth Rs 50 lakh crore in the next five years. We will promote the 'Ease of Doing Business’ in the state, and will also establish five mega food parks, as well as, 10 big industrial parks and 100 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) industrial parks," Nitish added.

Nitish Kumar was speaking at a high-level review meeting of the industry department that he chaired at his 1, Aney Marg official residence on Saturday. He gave the necessary instructions to the senior officials present at it.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Industry Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal and others were present at the meeting. He added that seven lakh people would be given entrepreneurial training relevant to contemporary industries. The government has already decided to establish a MSME directorate and MSME centres in all 38 districts. Export and market facilities would be provided to local products.