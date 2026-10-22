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Bihar To Create Facilities And Opportunities To Attract Entrepreneurs And Investments In AI

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary chairing a review meeting on the Bihar AI Policy, 2026 ( ETV Bharat )

By Dev Raj 2 Min Read

Patna: Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary emphasised the need to turn Bihar into a leading state in artificial intelligence (AI) on Thursday and directed officials to create new and better opportunities to attract investments in the field. He also asked them to create a special team to monitor the timely achievement of targets in this regard.

“Bihar should march ahead to become a leading state in the field of AI. Better opportunities should be developed for AI companies, startups and digital enterprises. This will encourage them to invest and ensure that the state emerges as a major centre of new technology and innovation,” Samrat said.

The chief minister was addressing the officials while chairing a review meeting on the ‘Bihar Artificial Intelligence Policy, 2026’ at his official residence in the state capital. Chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit, information technology department’s secretary Abhay Kumar Singh, and chief minister’s secretaries Lokesh Kumar Singh and Sanjay Kumar Singh were present on the occasion. Samrat chairing a review meeting on the Bihar AI Policy, 2026 at his official 1, Aney Marg residence in Patna on Thursday (ETV Bharat) Samrat directed the officials to “constitute a special team to achieve the targets in a time-bound manner. The objective of the policy is to promote new tech, innovation, skill development and digital entrepreneurship so that the youths of Bihar avail of new opportunities and the state’s economy becomes stronger.” Another major decision taken at the review meeting was to organise a big conference on AI every year over the next five years. It will bring experts, companies, startups and students to one platform and facilitate interaction among them.