Bihar To Create Facilities And Opportunities To Attract Entrepreneurs And Investments In AI
The Chief Minister stated that Bihar should march ahead to become a leading state in the field of AI.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 22, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Patna: Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary emphasised the need to turn Bihar into a leading state in artificial intelligence (AI) on Thursday and directed officials to create new and better opportunities to attract investments in the field. He also asked them to create a special team to monitor the timely achievement of targets in this regard.
“Bihar should march ahead to become a leading state in the field of AI. Better opportunities should be developed for AI companies, startups and digital enterprises. This will encourage them to invest and ensure that the state emerges as a major centre of new technology and innovation,” Samrat said.
The chief minister was addressing the officials while chairing a review meeting on the ‘Bihar Artificial Intelligence Policy, 2026’ at his official residence in the state capital. Chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit, information technology department’s secretary Abhay Kumar Singh, and chief minister’s secretaries Lokesh Kumar Singh and Sanjay Kumar Singh were present on the occasion.
Samrat directed the officials to “constitute a special team to achieve the targets in a time-bound manner. The objective of the policy is to promote new tech, innovation, skill development and digital entrepreneurship so that the youths of Bihar avail of new opportunities and the state’s economy becomes stronger.”
Another major decision taken at the review meeting was to organise a big conference on AI every year over the next five years. It will bring experts, companies, startups and students to one platform and facilitate interaction among them.
Speaking on the occasion, Abhay gave a presentation on various provisions of the AI policy to attract investment, empower youths with skills, and establish the required infrastructure facilities. According to the policy being framed, five lakh youths would be trained in AI in the next five years. This will help prepare them to fulfil the industry's future requirements.
The policy that is being given its final shape emphasises integrating AI into education, healthcare, agriculture, land reforms, disaster management, and administrative services to improve transparency and efficiency. Its provisions stress developing AI research centres, data centres, and innovation labs, offering fast-track approvals and infrastructure support to tech companies.
The state is partnering with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna to set up an advanced IT and AI research centre and deeptech startup laboratory. It has also signed non-financial Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with major tech players including Google, Microsoft, CoRover's BharatGPT, and Sarvam AI for capacity building and imparting AI skills to officials, teachers, and youths.
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