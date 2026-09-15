ETV Bharat / state

Bihar To Conduct DNA Tests On Relatives To Identify Victims Of Nepal Flash Flood

Visuals from Bidur municipality in Nuwakot district of Nepal, days after the devastating flash floods ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The Bihar government will conduct DNA tests on relatives to identify people from the state among those who died in the recent Nepal floods, officials said on Tuesday.

Flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, killing around 1,400 people, while more than 5,000 remain missing. Several bodies, found severely decomposed, remain unidentified.

The Ministry of External Affairs on September 3 said that 275 Indians remained missing.

On Tuesday, the state's home department said relatives of those missing from Bihar can provide DNA samples through their local police or civic administration to identify the bodies.