Bihar Ties Up With NASSCOM To Provide Free AI Courses To Youth
State Education Minister Sunil Kumar pointed out that the government was gearing up to establish a model school in all the 534 blocks
Published : February 19, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Patna: Intending to help the younger generation tap employment opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), Bihar is planning to embark on an ambitious programme of offering free educational courses to the youth. It has tied-up with the Nasscom (National Association of Software and Service Companies) for the purpose.
"The future is of AI. We have realised this and have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nasscom to provide free AI courses in the state. Our state will not lag behind in this field," Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar said.
He also pointed out that the state government was working to have a primary school at every kilometre, a middle school every 3km, a higher secondary school in every panchayat and a degree college in every block.
Informing this in the Legislative Assembly, Sunil Kumar pointed out that human resources is the strength of Bihar and the government was striving to arm the younger generation with skills and technical education with the aim of making it capable of self-employment.
Sunil was speaking to seek the passage of Rs 18,351 crore budget of his department for the financial year 2026-27 after a debate in which the Opposition MLAs participated with gusto, pointing out various deficiencies, including poor quality of education, lack of infrastructure, corruption, and not providing salary to teachers on time. They also alleged that the government was not paying proper attention to the sector.
"The education department’s budget has increased from Rs 4439 crore in 2005 to Rs 88,383 crore in 2025. It was around 20 percent of the entire state budget of the year. Percentage-wise, it was the highest among all the states in the country, and also more than the national average of 14 percent," he added.
Addressing further, Sunil Kumar pointed out that the government was gearing up to establish a model school in all the 534 blocks in Bihar and an education city. The old and prestigious educational institutions would be developed as centres of excellence.
Bihar has around 78,000 schools apart from colleges and universities.
"We have appointed around 2.27 lakh teachers through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in recent years. We are providing timely salaries to 5.87 lakh teachers. The Opposition is incorrectly saying that salaries are not being disbursed on time," the education minister said.
The Opposition, except the AIMIM legislators, walked out of the House to express its displeasure, to which the education minister asserted that they (the Opposition) were forced to do this out of habit.
Subsequently, the Assembly passed the education department’s budget by a voice vote.
