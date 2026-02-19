ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Ties Up With NASSCOM To Provide Free AI Courses To Youth

Patna: Intending to help the younger generation tap employment opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), Bihar is planning to embark on an ambitious programme of offering free educational courses to the youth. It has tied-up with the Nasscom (National Association of Software and Service Companies) for the purpose.

"The future is of AI. We have realised this and have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nasscom to provide free AI courses in the state. Our state will not lag behind in this field," Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar said.

He also pointed out that the state government was working to have a primary school at every kilometre, a middle school every 3km, a higher secondary school in every panchayat and a degree college in every block.

Informing this in the Legislative Assembly, Sunil Kumar pointed out that human resources is the strength of Bihar and the government was striving to arm the younger generation with skills and technical education with the aim of making it capable of self-employment.

Sunil was speaking to seek the passage of Rs 18,351 crore budget of his department for the financial year 2026-27 after a debate in which the Opposition MLAs participated with gusto, pointing out various deficiencies, including poor quality of education, lack of infrastructure, corruption, and not providing salary to teachers on time. They also alleged that the government was not paying proper attention to the sector.