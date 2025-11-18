ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Teenage Girl Raped For Two Hours In Moving Vehicle; Accused Held

Nalanda: In a horrifying incident, a teenage girl was raped for two hours in a moving car on the Nalanda-Patna border area under Bhadaur police station area of ​​the Patna subdivision in Bihar on Sunday night, police said. Following the ghastly act, the accused dropped her home in the same vehicle. The perpetrator, identified as Sukesh Kumar, has been arrested, and an investigation has been launched.

According to the victim's family members, after reaching home, she narrated the horrific incident to them. A case was registered at the Bhadaur police station based on the complaint of the family on Monday. According to information, the accused and the victim are friends and are said to be residents of the same village. They had been secretly conversing on the phone for a few days. On the day of the incident, the accused invited the girl to Nalanda on the pretext of taking her for a trip and raped her in the moving vehicle for two hours.