Bihar Teenage Girl Raped For Two Hours In Moving Vehicle; Accused Held
The incident occurred in the Nalanda-Patna border area, under the jurisdiction of Bhadaur police station. The accused and the victim are known to each other.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 12:38 PM IST
Nalanda: In a horrifying incident, a teenage girl was raped for two hours in a moving car on the Nalanda-Patna border area under Bhadaur police station area of the Patna subdivision in Bihar on Sunday night, police said. Following the ghastly act, the accused dropped her home in the same vehicle. The perpetrator, identified as Sukesh Kumar, has been arrested, and an investigation has been launched.
According to the victim's family members, after reaching home, she narrated the horrific incident to them. A case was registered at the Bhadaur police station based on the complaint of the family on Monday. According to information, the accused and the victim are friends and are said to be residents of the same village. They had been secretly conversing on the phone for a few days. On the day of the incident, the accused invited the girl to Nalanda on the pretext of taking her for a trip and raped her in the moving vehicle for two hours.
रात्रि सफर का भरोसेमंद हमसफर — #सुरक्षित_सफर_सुविधा #डायल_112— Bihar Police (@bihar_police) November 17, 2025
बिहार पुलिस की यह निःशुल्क 24×7 सेवा #महिलाओं के लिए उपलब्ध है।
किसी भी जरूरत पर डायल करें 112
सुरक्षित रहें…
.
.#Bihar #BiharPolice #HainTaiyaarHum #Dial112 @IPRDBihar pic.twitter.com/y56pmht1ax
The incident has led to tension between the two families, and police are camping in the village to maintain law and order. SDPO Ayush Kumar Srivastava said, "Acting swiftly on the information, Sukesh Kumar was arrested for the heinous act, and the vehicle used for the crime has been seized. The case is being thoroughly investigated to ensure that the victim receives justice through a speedy trial. The forensic team has arrived at the spot to collect evidence. The victim has been sent for medical examination."
A campaign for women's safety is being run by the Bihar police, under which awareness is being raised among men and women through social media. Any untoward incident involving women can be reported to 112 for immediate help.
