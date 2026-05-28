Bihar Tailor Wins Rs 3 Crore Lottery In Ludhiana After Buying Tickets For 15 Years
Dinesh Kushwaha, a resident of Bihar, is working as a tailor at a factory in Ludhiana for the last 25 years.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Ludhiana: A man from Bihar, who works as a tailor at a factory in Ludhiana, won Rs three crore in Sikkim State Lottery.
Dinesh Kushwaha had bought the lucky ticket on May 16 and arrived at Ludhiana Ghanta Ghar Bhanot Lottery Centre on Thursday to collect his prize money. On reaching the lottery stall, Dinesh was welcomed with laddus amid beating of drums.
"I hail from Bihar and work as a tailor in Ludhiana. I purchased a lottery ticket of Rs 500 from stall number 40, Bhanot Lottery Centre. The ticket number 999327 has fetched me the Rs three crore bumper prize. I'm extremely excited," Dinesh said.
He said they are a family of five, including his wife and three children, and has been trying his luck by buying lottery tickets from this shop for the last 5 years. "I will sit with my family and discuss what to do with this money. I work for 12 hours in the factory every day. We have many dreams and now our dreams will come true. I never thought that God would be so kind to me. I thank God. My family is very happy," he said.
Meanwhile, Sham Bhanot, owner of Bhanot Lottery Centre in Ludhiana said Dinesh is a regular customer at his stall. "The person who buys lottery ticket believes that he will be the winner one day. Dinesh has been working as a tailor in a factory in Ludhiana for the last 25 years. The bumper prize from Sikkim State Lottery was won from my stall and the lucky person turned out to be Dinesh," Sham said.
Dinesh came to the stall after checking the lottery result and was told that he had won the Rs 3 crore bumper prize. After this, he was asked to bring his PAN card, Aadhaar card and bank account details as he hails from Bihar.
Dinesh's factory owner was also very happy to hear he has won the bumper lottery prize. He gave a written note saying Dinesh has been working at his factory for the last 25 years, Sham said.
"Lottery is not a gamble. All our bumper draws, from Punjab, Nagaland and Sikkim, are guaranteed. Only if we try our luck, can we hit the jackpot. Since January, this is our 171st crorepati. We are very happy that another family has become a millionaire through our hands," Sham said.
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