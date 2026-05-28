ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Tailor Wins Rs 3 Crore Lottery In Ludhiana After Buying Tickets For 15 Years

Ludhiana: A man from Bihar, who works as a tailor at a factory in Ludhiana, won Rs three crore in Sikkim State Lottery.

Dinesh Kushwaha had bought the lucky ticket on May 16 and arrived at Ludhiana Ghanta Ghar Bhanot Lottery Centre on Thursday to collect his prize money. On reaching the lottery stall, Dinesh was welcomed with laddus amid beating of drums.

"I hail from Bihar and work as a tailor in Ludhiana. I purchased a lottery ticket of Rs 500 from stall number 40, Bhanot Lottery Centre. The ticket number 999327 has fetched me the Rs three crore bumper prize. I'm extremely excited," Dinesh said.

He said they are a family of five, including his wife and three children, and has been trying his luck by buying lottery tickets from this shop for the last 5 years. "I will sit with my family and discuss what to do with this money. I work for 12 hours in the factory every day. We have many dreams and now our dreams will come true. I never thought that God would be so kind to me. I thank God. My family is very happy," he said.