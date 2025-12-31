ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Sunil Kumar Receives 'Best Education Minister' Title At World Management Congress

At the 46th World Management Congress held in Delhi, the Director of Higher Education, Dr. N.K. Agarwal also received the 'National Higher Education Administration Excellence Award. The international conference was jointly organised by the Indian University Association, the Indian Institute of Ecology and Environment, International University, Nagaland, and the International Association of Educators for World Peace.

New Delhi: In a significant recognition of the state’s education system, Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar was awarded the 'Best Education Minister Award’ at a conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Sharing the image on social media, Kumar expressed his gratitude for the award. “This recognition is an international acknowledgement of the state's efforts towards educational reforms, quality teaching, and policy-based innovations,” he said.

Addressing the award ceremony, Agarwal said that the Government of India's National Education Policy is being practically implemented by the Bihar government under the visionary guidance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said that the state government is fully committed to creating an inclusive, quality, innovative, and research-oriented education system.

Agarwal further added that under the 'Seven Resolutions-3' program, with the goal of 'Advanced Education - Bright Future,' the state's old and prestigious educational institutions are being developed as Centers of Excellence. "The government has included the construction and development of a new Education City among its top priorities. The state government is fully committed to creating an inclusive, quality, innovative, and research-oriented education system," he added.