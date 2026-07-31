ETV Bharat / state

Bihar STF Jawan Arrested In Bhojpur District Encounter Case

Arrah: A special task force personnel was arrested here on Friday morning in connection with the death of Bharat Tiwari during a police encounter in Bhojpur district last month, an officer said.

The death had triggered a political storm, raising questions over the use of force by police and prompting demands for an independent investigation. Bhojpur superintendent of police said, "The special task force (STF) jawan was arrested by police in Arrah this morning." In the FIR registered, the jawan has been identified as Akshay Kumar.

Tiwari's mother, Asha Devi, expressed relief over the development and demanded immediate arrest of other officials involved in the encounter.

"This is a result of the assurance given by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary during our meeting. It is a matter of relief, but other officials involved in the encounter should be arrested immediately," she told reporters.