Several Feared Dead In Stampede At Sheetla Temple In Bihar's Nalanda
The injured have been rushed to a hospital for treatment, where the condition of several individuals is reported to be critical.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST
Nalanda: Several devotees are feared dead in a stampede that broke out on Tuesday during prayers at the renowned Maa Sheetla Temple, in Maghra area of Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district of Bihar.
As per initial inputs, many devotees lost their lives in the incident, which was triggered by an overwhelming crowd, while several others sustained injuries. The injured have been rushed to a hospital for treatment, where the condition of several individuals is reported to be critical. The death toll may rise further as several of those injured are in a serious condition.
A wave of outrage has swept through the local villagers, who are furious over the alleged negligence of the temple management and the administration. A team comprising the Dipnagar Police, the Sadar DSP, and the SDM have arrived at the scene and has initiated an investigation into the matter. The police are currently interacting with the injured to ascertain the underlying causes of the incident.
The temple frequently witnesses massive crowds gathering during festivals and prayer occasions. Locals allege that neither adequate police personnel nor proper barricading were deployed to control the crowd. The administration has assured a thorough investigation into the matter and has pledged to take strict action against those found responsible.