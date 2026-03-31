ETV Bharat / state

Several Feared Dead In Stampede At Sheetla Temple In Bihar's Nalanda

Nalanda: Several devotees are feared dead in a stampede that broke out on Tuesday during prayers at the renowned Maa Sheetla Temple, in Maghra area of Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district of Bihar.

As per initial inputs, many devotees lost their lives in the incident, which was triggered by an overwhelming crowd, while several others sustained injuries. The injured have been rushed to a hospital for treatment, where the condition of several individuals is reported to be critical. The death toll may rise further as several of those injured are in a serious condition.