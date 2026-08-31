ETV Bharat / state

Will Break Govt’s Pride Like Dashrath Manjhi Broke Mountain: Bihar Kid Seeks Justice For Parents

Patna: A day after initiating a sit-in over alleged police excesses against his parents, a six-year-old boy continued his protest on Monday, saying he would “break the pride of the government" just as 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi chiselled a hill to make a road.

The boy, Aditya Kumar, became an internet sensation after joining the protests led by Bihar Public Service Commission exam aspirants on August 25, during which they intended to gherao Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhury's residence over various demands, including a single-tier test for Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4).

Kumar, a Class 1 student, has been on a sit-in at Patna’s Gardanibagh area, alleging his parents were “beaten up by police while he was taken into custody” during the protest.

The police, however, had said that the boy was handed over to his mother, who works as a house help, after being kept at a police station "for his own safety".

“I seek justice for my parents, and won’t budge from this site until our demands are met. I also want to ensure nobody else’s parents are beaten up like mine were. Just like Dashrath Manjhi broke the mountain, I will break the pride of this government,” Kumar told media persons.