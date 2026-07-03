ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Inks Rs 1 Trillion Deal With HUDCO To Develop 12 Greenfield Townships

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary with deputy chief minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav and urban development and housing minister Nitish Mishra were present on the occasion. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The Bihar government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) for long-term financing of ₹1 lakh crore to develop 12 greenfield townships across the state in one of the biggest urban infrastructure project in its history.

The MoU was signed between the state's Urban Development and Housing Department and HUDCO in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (centre) being felicitated by HUDCO officials after the signing ceremony in Patna on Friday. (ETV Bharat)

Describing the agreement as a landmark for Bihar's urban transformation, Choudhary said the project would pave the way for modern, well-planned satellite townships designed to meet the state's future housing and infrastructure needs.

"The Bihar government is investing ₹1 lakh crore through HUDCO to develop these 12 townships. In addition, we expect nearly ₹6 lakh crore in private investment. These townships will provide quality housing, class civic amenities and a better quality of life for the people," Choudhary said.

He said the project would be developed over more than three lakh acres of land, with farmers becoming stakeholders through a land-pooling model, enabling them to benefit directly from the development.