Bihar Inks Rs 1 Trillion Deal With HUDCO To Develop 12 Greenfield Townships
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary says project aims to attract ₹6 lakh crore in private investment and raise State's urbanisation to 35%.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) for long-term financing of ₹1 lakh crore to develop 12 greenfield townships across the state in one of the biggest urban infrastructure project in its history.
The MoU was signed between the state's Urban Development and Housing Department and HUDCO in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
Describing the agreement as a landmark for Bihar's urban transformation, Choudhary said the project would pave the way for modern, well-planned satellite townships designed to meet the state's future housing and infrastructure needs.
"The Bihar government is investing ₹1 lakh crore through HUDCO to develop these 12 townships. In addition, we expect nearly ₹6 lakh crore in private investment. These townships will provide quality housing, class civic amenities and a better quality of life for the people," Choudhary said.
He said the project would be developed over more than three lakh acres of land, with farmers becoming stakeholders through a land-pooling model, enabling them to benefit directly from the development.
"This is an ambitious step towards accelerating Bihar's economic growth," the Chief Minister said.
"The initiative would attract large-scale institutional investment, boost the construction sector and generate significant direct, indirect and self-employment opportunities," he added.
The proposed townships will feature modern road networks, drinking water supply, sewerage systems, uninterrupted electricity, green spaces, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and commercial hubs.
"We are committed to planned, balanced and inclusive urbanisation of Bihar. Through these townships, we aim to provide world-class urban infrastructure and improve the quality of life. This is an important step towards placing Bihar among the country's leading states and achieving our target of 35% urbanisation," Choudhary said.
The MoU was exchanged between Urban Development and Housing Department Principal Secretary Vinay Kumar and HUDCO Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kulshrestha. Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Urban Development and Housing Minister Nitish Mishra, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit and senior government officials were present at the signing ceremony.
Bihar remains one of India's least urbanised states. According to official data, only 11.3% of the state's population lives in urban areas, compared with the national leaders such as Delhi (97.5%) and Chandigarh (97.2%) among Union Territories, and Goa (62.2%), Tamil Nadu (48.4%), Kerala (47.7%) and Maharashtra (45.2%) among states.
Himachal Pradesh (10%) and Bihar (11.3%) are the least urbanised states in India while the national urbanisation average of 31.2%.
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