ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Signs MoUs Worth Rs 51,000 Crore To Set Up Industries In Steel, Textile, Nuclear Energy Sectors

"The government's objective is to swiftly translate these investment proposals into operational projects, thereby generating large-scale industrial development and employment opportunities across Bihar," Samrat added.

"We will develop Bihar as one of India's leading steel hubs through large-scale investments in the steel and metals sectors. The government will also give special priority to textile, nuclear energy, food processing, and pharmaceutical industries to create new investment and employment opportunities," Samrat said on the occasion.

The MoUs were signed by the representatives of the industrial groups at the Chief Minister's official residence in the state capital on Thursday evening. Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Industries Minister Shreyasi Singh, and several others were present on the occasion.

Patna: In a far reaching move that could fast track industrial growth in the state, the Bihar government has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 51,000 crore with several companies. Chief minister Samrat Choudhary was present on the occasion.

Speaking further on the occasion, the Chief Minister pointed out that Bihar has an immense potential for the growth of steel and metal-based industries. New investments and the establishment of large industrial units in this sector will not only accelerate industrial activity but also create significant direct and indirect employment opportunities, he added.

Samrat also said that the textile sector will be accorded special focus as one of the key drivers of Bihar's industrial growth.

"Given its labour-intensive nature, the textile and apparel industry has tremendous potential to generate employment across the state. The government will actively encourage investments for setting up new textile and apparel manufacturing units in the state," the Chief Minister said.

He also added that investments in clean energy infrastructure would be promoted to meet the growing industrial and economic needs of the state.

Describing food processing as another priority sector, Samrat said Bihar's strength in agriculture and food production must be leveraged for industrial development. "Expansion of food processing industries will provide better market access to farmers while generating employment and economic activity in rural areas," Samrat said.

The state government is set to organise Bihar Business Connect 2026, which will serve as a platform to connect leading domestic and international industrial groups with the investment opportunities available here.

Samrat stressed on the need to engage the Bihar diaspora through the event, urging them to contribute not only to their 'karmabhoomi' (place of work) but also to their 'janmabhoomi' (birth place) by participating in the state's development efforts.