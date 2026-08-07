Bihar Signs MoUs Worth Rs 51,000 Crore To Set Up Industries In Steel, Textile, Nuclear Energy Sectors
Bihar Business Connect 2026 will soon be held to connect leading domestic and international industrial groups with the investment opportunities available in the state.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 7, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Patna: In a far reaching move that could fast track industrial growth in the state, the Bihar government has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 51,000 crore with several companies. Chief minister Samrat Choudhary was present on the occasion.
The MoUs were signed by the representatives of the industrial groups at the Chief Minister's official residence in the state capital on Thursday evening. Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Industries Minister Shreyasi Singh, and several others were present on the occasion.
"We will develop Bihar as one of India's leading steel hubs through large-scale investments in the steel and metals sectors. The government will also give special priority to textile, nuclear energy, food processing, and pharmaceutical industries to create new investment and employment opportunities," Samrat said on the occasion.
"The government's objective is to swiftly translate these investment proposals into operational projects, thereby generating large-scale industrial development and employment opportunities across Bihar," Samrat added.
Companies that Signed MoUs
- Shyam Steel Manufacturing Limited, which has proposed to invest Rs 5,000 crore and the steel unit will generate 5,000 jobs.
- Shakambhari Ispat & Power Limited will invest Rs 5,000 crore, and the manufacturing unit will provide employment to 5,000 people.
- Nakshit Iron and Steel Private Limited plans to invest Rs 6,836 crore and its unit will generate 4,200 jobs.
- Sri Langta Baba Metals and Power Limited, which has proposed an investment of Rs 5,500 crore, will provide employment to 1,500 people.
- Ankoor Steel Private Limited plans to invest Rs 6,000 crore that would generate 5,000 jobs.
- Sri Samriddhi Steel Private Limited will invest Rs 290 crore and its manufacturing unit will provide employment to 500 people.
- Global Renewable Advanced Clean Energy Private Limited (GRACE) has signed the MoU for largest investment in the bunch. It has plans to bring in Rs 22,500 crore that will create 2,000 jobs.
- Creative Group has proposed an investment of Rs 250 crore, generating 400 jobs.
- Bharat Science and Innovation Private Limited has plans to invest Rs 200 crore that will create 2,000 jobs.
- Anubhav Apparels Private Limited has signed an MoU to invest Rs 50 crore and create 1,500 jobs.
Speaking further on the occasion, the Chief Minister pointed out that Bihar has an immense potential for the growth of steel and metal-based industries. New investments and the establishment of large industrial units in this sector will not only accelerate industrial activity but also create significant direct and indirect employment opportunities, he added.
Samrat also said that the textile sector will be accorded special focus as one of the key drivers of Bihar's industrial growth.
"Given its labour-intensive nature, the textile and apparel industry has tremendous potential to generate employment across the state. The government will actively encourage investments for setting up new textile and apparel manufacturing units in the state," the Chief Minister said.
He also added that investments in clean energy infrastructure would be promoted to meet the growing industrial and economic needs of the state.
Describing food processing as another priority sector, Samrat said Bihar's strength in agriculture and food production must be leveraged for industrial development. "Expansion of food processing industries will provide better market access to farmers while generating employment and economic activity in rural areas," Samrat said.
The state government is set to organise Bihar Business Connect 2026, which will serve as a platform to connect leading domestic and international industrial groups with the investment opportunities available here.
Samrat stressed on the need to engage the Bihar diaspora through the event, urging them to contribute not only to their 'karmabhoomi' (place of work) but also to their 'janmabhoomi' (birth place) by participating in the state's development efforts.
Also Read