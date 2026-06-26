Bihar Police Officer Kills Niece's Husband Over Love Marriage, Attempts Suicide
The victim, who had recently returned from Ahmedabad with his wife, was allegedly lured out of his home before being attacked with swords and sticks.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Darbhanga: A Sub-Inspector (SI) posted with the Patna Police allegedly murdered his niece's husband over a three-year-old love marriage before attempting suicide by shooting himself in the head in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Friday.
Police have launched a probe, while the accused remains in critical condition and efforts are on to arrest other suspects allegedly involved in the murder.
The incident took place in a village under the Bahadurpur police station limits today morning. The accused, currently on leave, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital after shooting himself.
According to police and locals, the victim had married the SI's niece in a love marriage around three years ago, despite family opposition. Following the marriage, the couple had been living and working in Ahmedabad and had returned to their native village only two days before the incident. Officials suspect the accused never reconciled with the marriage and allegedly planned the attack after learning of the couple's visit.
Police said the accused allegedly called the victim outside his house early morning. As soon as he stepped out, he was allegedly attacked by a group of assailants armed with swords and sticks. The victim suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. The other accused fled immediately after the attack.
After allegedly confirming the victim's death, the SI pulled out his pistol from his waistband and shot himself in the head. He collapsed at the scene and was rushed by local residents to a private hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy visited the scene and and directed senior officers to supervise the investigation. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was deployed to collect evidence from the spot.
"DSP (Sadar) Rajiv Kumar has been directed to investigate the entire matter. An FSL team is currently collecting samples from the crime scene. Instructions have been issued to take immediate action and arrest the other accused," said Reddy.
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