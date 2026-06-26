ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Police Officer Kills Niece's Husband Over Love Marriage, Attempts Suicide

Darbhanga: A Sub-Inspector (SI) posted with the Patna Police allegedly murdered his niece's husband over a three-year-old love marriage before attempting suicide by shooting himself in the head in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Friday.

Police have launched a probe, while the accused remains in critical condition and efforts are on to arrest other suspects allegedly involved in the murder.

The incident took place in a village under the Bahadurpur police station limits today morning. The accused, currently on leave, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital after shooting himself.

According to police and locals, the victim had married the SI's niece in a love marriage around three years ago, despite family opposition. Following the marriage, the couple had been living and working in Ahmedabad and had returned to their native village only two days before the incident. Officials suspect the accused never reconciled with the marriage and allegedly planned the attack after learning of the couple's visit.