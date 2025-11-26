ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Shocker: ITBP Jawan Kills Father, Then Shoots Self With Service Pistol After Quarrel With Wife

Lakhisarai: A family in Khutha Chetan Tola here in Bihar is in shock after an ITBP jawan allegedly shot his father dead and then took his own life following a domestic dispute.

The victims have been identified as Uday Singh (68) and his son Vikas Kumar (35).

Relatives said Vikas was serving with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and had returned to the village after election duty in the recently-concluded polls in the state.

Following the tragic incident, his family members told police that Vikas got into a dispute with his wife on Tuesday. When his father intervened, Vikas pulled out his service pistol and shot him. Uday Singh died on the spot. After this, Vikas allegedly ran after his wife with the intent to kill her, but she somehow managed to escape. For reasons still unknown, Vikas "went mad" and shot himself with the pistol, the family said.