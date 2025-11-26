Bihar Shocker: ITBP Jawan Kills Father, Then Shoots Self With Service Pistol After Quarrel With Wife
A 35-year-old ITBP jawan, home from election duty, allegedly shot his 68-year-old father during a family dispute and later killed himself.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 8:49 AM IST
Lakhisarai: A family in Khutha Chetan Tola here in Bihar is in shock after an ITBP jawan allegedly shot his father dead and then took his own life following a domestic dispute.
The victims have been identified as Uday Singh (68) and his son Vikas Kumar (35).
Relatives said Vikas was serving with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and had returned to the village after election duty in the recently-concluded polls in the state.
Following the tragic incident, his family members told police that Vikas got into a dispute with his wife on Tuesday. When his father intervened, Vikas pulled out his service pistol and shot him. Uday Singh died on the spot. After this, Vikas allegedly ran after his wife with the intent to kill her, but she somehow managed to escape. For reasons still unknown, Vikas "went mad" and shot himself with the pistol, the family said.
Receiving information, senior police officials including SP Ajay Kumar, DSP Shivam Kumar and Barhia police station in-charge rushed to the spot for an investigation. Both the bodies were recovered and sent to hospital for post mortem.
"The cause of the incident is still not clear. The entire matter is being probed. We can reveal more only after the investigation is over," said Brajbhushan Singh, Barhia IIC.
(Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)
Also Read:
1. Andhra Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad Over US Visa Rejection
2. Delhi Schoolboy Suicide: Four Including Headmistress Suspended, Education Directorate Forms Panel To Probe Case
3. Class 9 Girl Student Dies By Suicide In School, Blames Principal For 'Inappropriate Touch'