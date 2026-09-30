Bihar Shocker: Couple On Motorcycle Harassed, Assaulted In Gaya
The couple was roaming around the area when a group of people arrived, surrounded them and also beat the youth with a stick.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Patna: The spate of crimes against women in Bihar continues unabated, with the latest incident coming from Gaya district.
A group of people misbehaved, abused, harassed and assaulted a youth and his female friend on Tuesday (September 29) when they visited the hilly Sherghati area in the district. Someone among the perpetrators circulated a video of the incident, following which the police acted swiftly and arrested two persons.
The area has turned lush green after the recent heavy rains, and the two victims had gone there on a motorcycle. They parked it and were roaming around when a group of people came and surrounded them.
An ordeal followed as the group beat them, showered expletives, shoved, and chased them. They beat the youth with a stick and also snatched the keys of the motorcycle and punctured its tyres, due to which the youth and his friend were stuck at the place of occurrence for some more time and had to suffer more harassment.
As the video of the incident went viral on social media, Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sushil Kumar took cognisance and ordered action in the matter. The location was identified as the area close to Mahuadih village under Sherghati police station, and the superintendent of police (Rural) and Sherghati sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) were asked to take quick action.
“The video showed a few villagers misbehaving and assaulting the youth and his female friend. We investigated it and identified the victims,” the SSP said. “An FIR (no. 482/26) was registered at the Sherghati police station, and an investigation was started. The technical investigation yielded results, and two accused, Shree Manjhi and Upendra Singh, were arrested from Mahuadih,” the SSP added.
Various police teams are conducting raids to arrest the other people involved in the incident. The police are also verifying the circumstances surrounding the incident. Meanwhile, neither the youth nor the woman with him came to the police station to lodge a formal complaint despite being asked several times.
According to Gaya police officials, the video first surfaced on an Instagram ID known as ‘Aryan’, and then went viral on social media. Efforts are underway to identify the person or persons who posted on the particular Instagram ID.
The Gaya incident comes amid a series of harassment, assault, and molestation of girls and women in Jamui, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Banka, Bhojpur, and Begusarai districts. The modus operandi was similar in several of these cases.
In Jamui, the police have also arrested a man in connection with a case involving the alleged death of a college student, with whom he had a relationship.
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