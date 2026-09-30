ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Shocker: Couple On Motorcycle Harassed, Assaulted In Gaya

Two of the accused involved in the incident, who have been arrested ( ETV Bharat )

A group of people misbehaved, abused, harassed and assaulted a youth and his female friend on Tuesday (September 29) when they visited the hilly Sherghati area in the district. Someone among the perpetrators circulated a video of the incident, following which the police acted swiftly and arrested two persons.

The area has turned lush green after the recent heavy rains, and the two victims had gone there on a motorcycle. They parked it and were roaming around when a group of people came and surrounded them.

An ordeal followed as the group beat them, showered expletives, shoved, and chased them. They beat the youth with a stick and also snatched the keys of the motorcycle and punctured its tyres, due to which the youth and his friend were stuck at the place of occurrence for some more time and had to suffer more harassment.

As the video of the incident went viral on social media, Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sushil Kumar took cognisance and ordered action in the matter. The location was identified as the area close to Mahuadih village under Sherghati police station, and the superintendent of police (Rural) and Sherghati sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) were asked to take quick action.

“The video showed a few villagers misbehaving and assaulting the youth and his female friend. We investigated it and identified the victims,” the SSP said. “An FIR (no. 482/26) was registered at the Sherghati police station, and an investigation was started. The technical investigation yielded results, and two accused, Shree Manjhi and Upendra Singh, were arrested from Mahuadih,” the SSP added.