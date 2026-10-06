Bihar: 164 Candidates File Nominations For October 23 Legislative Council Polls
The legislative council seats that will go to the polls are Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi Graduates' and Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran Teachers' constituencies.
By PTI
Published : October 6, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Patna: As many as 164 candidates have filed their nomination papers for biennial elections to eight seats of the Bihar Legislative Council, the CEO's office said in a statement on Tuesday. Tuesday was the last day for the filing of nominations for the October 23 polls.
Ninety-eight candidates have filed their nominations in four graduates' constituencies and 66 in four teachers' seats, the office of the state chief electoral officer said. The eight legislative council seats that will go to the polls are Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi Graduates' and Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran Teachers' constituencies.
Among the graduates' constituencies, Darbhanga recorded the highest number of 40 candidates, followed by Patna (22), Tirhut (20) and Kosi (16). In the teachers' constituencies, Patna registered 22 candidates, followed by Saran (19), Darbhanga (14) and Tirhut (11).
Scrutiny of the documents will take place on October 7 and candidates can withdraw their nominations till October 9. Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on October 23, with counting scheduled for October 27.
The terms of sitting MLCs Neeraj Kumar (Patna Graduates), Sarvesh Kumar (Darbhanga Graduates), Bansi Dhar Brajwasi (Tirhut Graduates), N K Yadav (Kosi Graduates), Naval Kishore Yadav (Patna Teachers), Madan Mohan Jha (Darbhanga Teachers), Sanjay Kumar Singh (Tirhut Teachers) and Afaque Ahmad (Saran Teachers) will expire on November 16.
The BJP has fielded four candidates, of whom three are sitting MLCs seeking re-election. The JD(U) has nominated candidates in the remaining four seats. The BJP candidates include sitting MLCs Nawal Kishor Yadav, Dr N K Yadav and Sarvesh Kumar, who will seek re-election from Patna Teachers', Kosi Graduates' and Tirhut Graduates' seats, respectively.
Besides, the party has fielded Narendra Kumar Singh from Tirhut Teachers' constituency, which is currently held by Sanjay Kumar Singh of the CPI, a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc. The Jan Suraaj Party led by Prashant Kishor is contesting all eight seats.
The JSP candidates are Anuj Singh (Patna Graduates), Vimohan Kumar (Tirhut Graduates), Shyam Nandan Yadav (Tirhut Teachers), Afaq Ahmed, who seeks re-election from Saran Teachers' constituency, lawyer and academician-turned-politician Divya Jyoti (Patna Teachers), S P Rai from Darbhanga Teachers' constituency, Mohammad Imtiyaz from Darbhanga Graduates' seat and Rajnish Ranjan from Kosi Graduates' constituency.
For graduates' constituencies, individuals who hold a graduation degree from any recognised university in India and who reside within the specific graduate constituency can cast their votes. Voters must explicitly register themselves on the electoral rolls maintained for this purpose.
For teachers' constituencies, educators working in the state's educational institutions, not below secondary schools, and who possess at least three years of teaching experience, can cast their votes. Eligible teachers must also register separately on the specific teachers' electoral list.
Also Read
Bihar MLC Polls: Jan Suraaj Party Changes Candidate For Tirhut Teachers' Seat