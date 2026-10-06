ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: 164 Candidates File Nominations For October 23 Legislative Council Polls

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor took the lead in the Bankipur Assembly by-election during the counting of votes, in Patna, Bihar ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Patna: As many as 164 candidates have filed their nomination papers for biennial elections to eight seats of the Bihar Legislative Council, the CEO's office said in a statement on Tuesday. Tuesday was the last day for the filing of nominations for the October 23 polls.

Ninety-eight candidates have filed their nominations in four graduates' constituencies and 66 in four teachers' seats, the office of the state chief electoral officer said. The eight legislative council seats that will go to the polls are Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi Graduates' and Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran Teachers' constituencies. Among the graduates' constituencies, Darbhanga recorded the highest number of 40 candidates, followed by Patna (22), Tirhut (20) and Kosi (16). In the teachers' constituencies, Patna registered 22 candidates, followed by Saran (19), Darbhanga (14) and Tirhut (11). Scrutiny of the documents will take place on October 7 and candidates can withdraw their nominations till October 9. Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on October 23, with counting scheduled for October 27. The terms of sitting MLCs Neeraj Kumar (Patna Graduates), Sarvesh Kumar (Darbhanga Graduates), Bansi Dhar Brajwasi (Tirhut Graduates), N K Yadav (Kosi Graduates), Naval Kishore Yadav (Patna Teachers), Madan Mohan Jha (Darbhanga Teachers), Sanjay Kumar Singh (Tirhut Teachers) and Afaque Ahmad (Saran Teachers) will expire on November 16.