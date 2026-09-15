ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Seeks GI Tag For Gujhia Courtesy Of A 900 Year Old Advertisement

Patna: Pirukiya or gujhia – a traditional desi sweet considered necessary to celebrate Teej, Ganesh Chaturthi, Holi, Diwali, Christmas and Eid – is on the pathway to acquire more fame and acclaim globally. Bihar is moving to seek a GI (Geographical Indication) tag for it.

Though a delicacy made and relished across the country as karanji (Maharashtra), ghughra (Gujarat), Chandrakala (Tamil Nadu), garijalu (Telangana), kajjikayalu (Andhra Pradesh), karigadubu (Karnataka), nevri or neuri (Goa), pyaraki in (West Bengal) and gujhia in the north Indian states, Bihar has a special claim on these fried, sweet dumplings made of wheat flour and stuffed with khoya or mawa (milk heated and dried to a semi-solid form), suji or rawa, dry fruits and grated coconut.

A statue found from the Rahugarh site in Lakhisarai district dating back to the 11th-12th century Pala dynasty king Rampala bears the famous pirukiya – as gujhia is more popularly called in the state – in one of its hands.

In a research paper recently published in the book ‘Essays in Honour of Gerd J.R. Mevissen’, the famous German art historian, architect and Indologist, Calcutta University professor Rajat Sanyal and Visva-Bharati professor Anil Kumar have identified the statue as “the confectioner’s Lord”.

A 11th-12th century CE statue at the Lakhisarai musuem in Bihar holding a pirukiya (Gujhia) in one of its hands. (ETV Bharat/ Dev Raj)

The portly statue is broken at the chest level, and the broken part has not been found. However, the lower part and the pedestal are almost intact. The pedestal bears an inscription in Gaudi script with Sanskrit as the language. It is currently kept at the Lakhisarai museum.

“On the second day of the Jyestha (Jeth) month in Rampala’s eighth victory year, Vaman Mahidhara, son of Kanu… (name not clearly legible) donated the statue at Mahisona village,” says the inscription. The statue’s right hand holds a clearly identifiable pirukiya sweet.