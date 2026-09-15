Bihar Seeks GI Tag For Gujhia Courtesy Of A 900 Year Old Advertisement
A statue found at the Rahugarh site dating back to 11th-12th century Pala dynasty king Rampala bears the famous Gujhia in one of its hands.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 15, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Patna: Pirukiya or gujhia – a traditional desi sweet considered necessary to celebrate Teej, Ganesh Chaturthi, Holi, Diwali, Christmas and Eid – is on the pathway to acquire more fame and acclaim globally. Bihar is moving to seek a GI (Geographical Indication) tag for it.
Though a delicacy made and relished across the country as karanji (Maharashtra), ghughra (Gujarat), Chandrakala (Tamil Nadu), garijalu (Telangana), kajjikayalu (Andhra Pradesh), karigadubu (Karnataka), nevri or neuri (Goa), pyaraki in (West Bengal) and gujhia in the north Indian states, Bihar has a special claim on these fried, sweet dumplings made of wheat flour and stuffed with khoya or mawa (milk heated and dried to a semi-solid form), suji or rawa, dry fruits and grated coconut.
A statue found from the Rahugarh site in Lakhisarai district dating back to the 11th-12th century Pala dynasty king Rampala bears the famous pirukiya – as gujhia is more popularly called in the state – in one of its hands.
In a research paper recently published in the book ‘Essays in Honour of Gerd J.R. Mevissen’, the famous German art historian, architect and Indologist, Calcutta University professor Rajat Sanyal and Visva-Bharati professor Anil Kumar have identified the statue as “the confectioner’s Lord”.
The portly statue is broken at the chest level, and the broken part has not been found. However, the lower part and the pedestal are almost intact. The pedestal bears an inscription in Gaudi script with Sanskrit as the language. It is currently kept at the Lakhisarai museum.
“On the second day of the Jyestha (Jeth) month in Rampala’s eighth victory year, Vaman Mahidhara, son of Kanu… (name not clearly legible) donated the statue at Mahisona village,” says the inscription. The statue’s right hand holds a clearly identifiable pirukiya sweet.
The Pala dynasty flourished between the eighth and 12th centuries CE and rose to become an imperial power in the eastern region of the Indian subcontinent. Its core territory encompassed Bengal, Bihar, and parts of Assam and Odisha. Rampala was the last prominent king of the dynasty and reigned from around 1077 to 1130 CE.
Both the professors – Rajat and Anil – have identified confectioner’s apparatuses – knife, rolling pin and rolling board, and an anvil-cum-mould carved on the pedestal of the statue.
Anil, who is currently serving as Bihar Heritage Development Society (BHDS) executive director, told ETV Bharat that the statue and the inscription make it clear that the Pidukiya sweet was made around a thousand years ago, the Mahisona village existed at that time, and the Kanu caste, which is part of the Extremely Backward Class (EBC) in Bihar, was present in that period as well.
Incidentally, the Kanu caste at present in Bihar is associated with the confectionery business and provides good cooks, further indicating that the image could have been of a deity worshipped by it.
“We are going to apply for the GI tag for Pirukiya. Only one sweet of Bihar – Khaja – has got a GI tag, and it's now time for Pirukiya to get it. It is a historical and traditional sweet of the state. It has continued for centuries, indicating a living heritage and is considered auspicious to be used in festivals like Teej, Diwali, Holi and others,” Anil said.
He also pointed out that numerous shops in almost every city of Bihar sell freshly made pirukiyas round the year, which showed that the sweet is a part of the state’s life. The BHDS will
However, it would be interesting to watch how other states react to Bihar's claim.
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