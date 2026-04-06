ETV Bharat / state

Bihar SDPO's Trail Of Corruption Goes International With Massive Investments In Nepal

Patna: The alleged trail of corruption by the suspended Kishanganj sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Gautam Kumar, unearthed by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police last week, has gone international, and is throwing up astonishingly sordid tales.

Gautam invested heavily in real estate in Nepal. The EOU sleuths are assessing the documents revealing the investment in the neighbouring country. He bought a posh hotel in the northeastern state of Sikkim. His maid used to commute in an SUV worth Rs 20 lakh. He had also gifted her a top-end Bullet motorcycle.

While the EOU investigations are still ongoing, the value of his unearthed illicit wealth has touched Rs 100 crore so far. The assets are expected to increase as the probe progresses.

Items unearthed by EOU in raids at Gautam Kumar's house and office (ETV Bharat)

“He was summoned to the EOU today (Monday). A superintendent of police (SP) from our unit questioned him for around five hours. Since the investigation officer (IO) of the case and his team had gone to Kishanganj for further investigation purposes, he will again report for questioning on Friday,” EOU additional director general (ADG) N H Khan told ETV Bharat.

Sources in the EOU said that the raid on the SDPO has brought to light his links with several senior police officers and legislators, and the anti-corruption body was considering bringing them within the ambit of the investigation.

The agency has already formed a team to probe his connections with the khaki and khadi. Two other teams will devote themselves to unearthing his other assets.