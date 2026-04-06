Bihar SDPO's Trail Of Corruption Goes International With Massive Investments In Nepal
EOU registered an FIR against Gautam Kumar on March 29 and raided his residence and official premises on March 31.
By Dev Raj
Published : April 6, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Patna: The alleged trail of corruption by the suspended Kishanganj sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Gautam Kumar, unearthed by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police last week, has gone international, and is throwing up astonishingly sordid tales.
Gautam invested heavily in real estate in Nepal. The EOU sleuths are assessing the documents revealing the investment in the neighbouring country. He bought a posh hotel in the northeastern state of Sikkim. His maid used to commute in an SUV worth Rs 20 lakh. He had also gifted her a top-end Bullet motorcycle.
While the EOU investigations are still ongoing, the value of his unearthed illicit wealth has touched Rs 100 crore so far. The assets are expected to increase as the probe progresses.
“He was summoned to the EOU today (Monday). A superintendent of police (SP) from our unit questioned him for around five hours. Since the investigation officer (IO) of the case and his team had gone to Kishanganj for further investigation purposes, he will again report for questioning on Friday,” EOU additional director general (ADG) N H Khan told ETV Bharat.
Sources in the EOU said that the raid on the SDPO has brought to light his links with several senior police officers and legislators, and the anti-corruption body was considering bringing them within the ambit of the investigation.
The agency has already formed a team to probe his connections with the khaki and khadi. Two other teams will devote themselves to unearthing his other assets.
Gautam, 55, had also bought an SUV and a truck in the name of his girlfriend Shagufta Shamim and another high-end SUV in the name of his mother-in law. When it came to immovable property, he bought several huge plots of land in the name of his wife Ruby Kashyap, mother-in-law, girlfriend, and other people.
“The SDPO’s investments in immovable property are spread across Nepal, Sikkim, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Haryana, and Maharashtra. He bought property in the name of his wife, girlfriend, maid and several other people. What we are seeing could be just a fraction of his disproportionate assets. We intend to unearth more of his movable and immovable assets,” a senior EOU official told ETV Bharat.
“Gautam bought seven plots of land along the national highway in Purnea in his girlfriend's name in 2019. Their market price runs into several crores of rupees. He was also involved in money laundering by using bank accounts of different persons and conducting chain transfers through them,” the EOU official added.
The rise of Gautam has been spectacular in the world of corruption. He joined the Bihar Police as a sub-inspector in 1994 and got promoted to the post of inspector in 2013. He became an SDPO (equivalent to deputy superintendent of police or DSP) in 2019.
Most of his postings were in the Seemanchal region (northeastern) of the state. Electronic surveillance revealed that he was using several SIM cards registered in other people's names to conduct his allegedly corrupt activities. It also revealed that Gautam used to talk around 40 to 50 times on average to a station house officer (SHO) posted within his jurisdiction.
The SIM cards were also seeded with bank accounts opened in other people’s names and were used to launder money.
The EOU had registered an FIR against Gautam on March 29 and raided his residential and official premises on March 31. The raids were led by additional superintendent of police (ASP) Kumar Indra Prakash with around 100 EOU sleuths. The raid had revealed that he owned tea gardens in West Bengal and invested in bullion, as well as, jewellery.
Gautam had come on the EOU's radar during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Seemanchal in February to review safety and security in the border areas with Nepal and the issue of foreign intruders and settlers. It came to light during the meetings that Kishanganj’s performance was miserable in checking crime, narcotics, and influx of contraband items. The probe also revealed that the SDPO was one of the reasons behind it.
Also Read