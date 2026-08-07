ETV Bharat / state

Bihar School Straddles Patna-Nalanda Border, Leaving Students And Villagers Caught In Administrative Confusion

Nalanda: A government primary school in Bihar has an unusual administrative identity: the school is located in Patna district, but all 52 children studying there live in neighbouring Nalanda district. This confusion has left students and villagers struggling with poor road connectivity and limited access to basic infrastructure.

The school has been operating under Patna district because the portion of Dakshinipur falling under Belchhi block has no residential population, and the school itself has been functioning for several decades. However, the populated part of the village lies adjacent to the Nalanda border. As a result, children cross into Patna district every day to attend school, despite living only a few metres away in Nalanda.

Headmistress Anjali Kumari said 52 children are enrolled at the school, with an average daily attendance of 40 to 43 students. "Our postings are under Patna district, but the Aadhaar cards of the children we admit mention Dakshinpur village, Belchhi police station or Harnaut/Nagarnausa and Nalanda district. All the children come here to study from the Nalanda side of the border," she said. The school caters to students from Classes 1 to 5.

Anjali said there is no direct connectivity or paved road leading to the school. During the monsoon, the unpaved road turns into a muddy stretch.

Teacher Manju Kumari said the school has been functioning since 1952. Initially, classes were held under a tree because there was no school building. A building was constructed later. “Sometimes the village is considered part of Nalanda and sometimes Patna. We are confused about the boundary. It is very difficult to travel to and from the school," Manju said.

Despite the geographical and infrastructure challenges, the students are enthusiastic about their education. Class V students Karma Kumari and Kajal Kumari said their parents work as labourers, but they aspire to study further and become teachers.

Class IV student Shashi Kumar said he wants to become a police officer, and Ankush Raj also dreams of becoming a teacher.