Bihar School Straddles Patna-Nalanda Border, Leaving Students And Villagers Caught In Administrative Confusion
Headmistress Anjali Kumari said 52 children are enrolled at the school, with an average daily attendance of 40 to 43 students
Published : August 7, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Nalanda: A government primary school in Bihar has an unusual administrative identity: the school is located in Patna district, but all 52 children studying there live in neighbouring Nalanda district. This confusion has left students and villagers struggling with poor road connectivity and limited access to basic infrastructure.
The school has been operating under Patna district because the portion of Dakshinipur falling under Belchhi block has no residential population, and the school itself has been functioning for several decades. However, the populated part of the village lies adjacent to the Nalanda border. As a result, children cross into Patna district every day to attend school, despite living only a few metres away in Nalanda.
Headmistress Anjali Kumari said 52 children are enrolled at the school, with an average daily attendance of 40 to 43 students. "Our postings are under Patna district, but the Aadhaar cards of the children we admit mention Dakshinpur village, Belchhi police station or Harnaut/Nagarnausa and Nalanda district. All the children come here to study from the Nalanda side of the border," she said. The school caters to students from Classes 1 to 5.
Anjali said there is no direct connectivity or paved road leading to the school. During the monsoon, the unpaved road turns into a muddy stretch.
Teacher Manju Kumari said the school has been functioning since 1952. Initially, classes were held under a tree because there was no school building. A building was constructed later. “Sometimes the village is considered part of Nalanda and sometimes Patna. We are confused about the boundary. It is very difficult to travel to and from the school," Manju said.
Despite the geographical and infrastructure challenges, the students are enthusiastic about their education. Class V students Karma Kumari and Kajal Kumari said their parents work as labourers, but they aspire to study further and become teachers.
Class IV student Shashi Kumar said he wants to become a police officer, and Ankush Raj also dreams of becoming a teacher.
Villagers said the administrative division has created several difficulties in accessing basic services. They said they are voters in Nalanda district and vote in the Harnaut Assembly constituency, while the main market they depend on, Bagha Tilha, falls under Belchhi in Patna district.
"We have asked for roads and drains from political leaders repeatedly. In the name of constructing a drain, the old road paving was removed. Now, during the monsoon, the entire road turns into a muddy mess," said Dhanraj Kumar, a resident.
The administrative boundary issue has also affected the development of the area, particularly road connectivity.
Villagers said vehicles often cannot reach the settlement because of the poor condition of the road. During medical emergencies, patients sometimes have to be carried on makeshift stretchers or cots because ambulances and other vehicles cannot navigate the muddy road.
"During the monsoon, the situation becomes so bad that children sometimes get injured while coming to school. If someone falls ill, vehicles cannot reach the village because of the mud, and the patient has to be carried on a cot," said Vinay Kumar, another resident.
Patna district's Belchhi Block Education Officer Jai Kundal Kumar said three people, two teachers and one Tola Sevak, are currently responsible for around 50 students.
"From our side, the school is being managed with the available resources. We have requested the Education Department to ensure proper demarcation of the boundary so that the area does not remain divided between two districts. This will help improve the delivery of education and other services," he said.
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