ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Cabinet Expansion Today; Traffic Curbs, Heavy Security In Patna

In this image posted on May 6, 2026, Union Home Minister Amit Shah being welcomed by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, in Patna. ( @samrat4bjp/X via PTI Photo )

Patna: The much-anticipated expansion of the Bihar Cabinet led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is scheduled to take place on Thursday at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 12.10 p.m., during which the Governor will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted ministers.

This Cabinet expansion marks a pivotal moment in Bihar politics. It follows the transition of power after Nitish Kumar vacated the Chief Minister's post for senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, who was sworn in on April 14. Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, may also join the cabinet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Nitin Nabin have already arrived in Patna for the event. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also confirmed that he will be attending the swearing-in ceremony. The Cabinet expansion follows extensive consultations between state leadership and central NDA leadership, including discussions with senior figures of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

A key meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah played a decisive role in shaping the final list of ministers. Further consultations were also held with NDA allies, including Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Chirag Paswan, reflecting efforts to maintain coalition balance and political coordination within the alliance. In a notable political development, Samrat Choudhary also met JD(U) National President and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.