Bihar | Rohtas Police Rescue 17 Girls Forced Into Prostitution Under Orchestra Cover; Three Held
Police rescued 17 girls forced into prostitution under the guise of orchestra work, arresting three accused and launching raids to find others involved.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 10:45 AM IST
Rohtas: Rohtas Police in Bihar have carried out a major operation against a human trafficking racket operating under the pretext of orchestra jobs. During a raid in Bardiha village in Nasriganj police station, officers rescued 17 girls who were being forced into prostitution, police said on Thursday.
According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Roshan Kumar, the rescued girls are from different cities in Chhattisgarh and Bihar. He said that on November 25, they received information that a large number of minor girls were being brought to Bardiha village under the promise of work in orchestras. Instead, they were being pushed into a red-light area.
SP Kumar said, "Acting on the intelligence, a special police team was formed and immediately raided the location. Several girls were found hiding in a house. All 17 girls were taken to Sasaram Sadar Hospital for medical examination and later handed over to the Women's Welfare Committee for protection and care."
"A case (number 395/25) has been registered at Nasriganj police station under multiple sections relating to human trafficking and sexual exploitation. So far, three people have been arrested. They are identified as Mamta Vishwakarma of Bardiha village, Geeta Kunwar, and Raman Kumar Paswan, alias Munna, from Ballia village under Rajour police station," SP Kumar added.
He said that a dedicated team, led by SDPO Vikramganj, was formed to handle the case. The team also included DSP Headquarters Dehri, the Circle Inspector of Nasriganj, and Station House Officers from Nasriganj, Rajpur, Women's Police Station, Kachhwa, Karakat, and Ayar Kotha police stations. This coordinated effort aimed to uncover the full network behind the trafficking operation.
The police official further said, "During interrogation, the arrested suspects revealed that they lured minor girls from states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, promising them jobs as dancers in orchestras. Once the girls arrived in Bihar, they were forced into prostitution."
"We are now investigating the criminal records of the arrested suspects and tracing their contacts. At least 11 people have been named as accused in the case, and raids are ongoing to arrest the remaining eight suspects," SP Kumar added.
