Bihar | Rohtas Police Rescue 17 Girls Forced Into Prostitution Under Orchestra Cover; Three Held

Rohtas: Rohtas Police in Bihar have carried out a major operation against a human trafficking racket operating under the pretext of orchestra jobs. During a raid in Bardiha village in Nasriganj police station, officers rescued 17 girls who were being forced into prostitution, police said on Thursday.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Roshan Kumar, the rescued girls are from different cities in Chhattisgarh and Bihar. He said that on November 25, they received information that a large number of minor girls were being brought to Bardiha village under the promise of work in orchestras. Instead, they were being pushed into a red-light area.

SP Kumar said, "Acting on the intelligence, a special police team was formed and immediately raided the location. Several girls were found hiding in a house. All 17 girls were taken to Sasaram Sadar Hospital for medical examination and later handed over to the Women's Welfare Committee for protection and care."