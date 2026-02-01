Bihar Road Tragedy: Six Dead, Including Two Children, In Late-Night Collision In Patna
Six people died when a speeding truck rammed a tempo near Bihta in Patna; two injured passengers are undergoing treatment.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Patna: Six people died in a horrific road accident in Bihar’s capital Patna on Saturday night. The accident occurred in the Bihta police station area when a speeding truck collided head-on with a tempo near the Parev Lekhan Tola bridge. The impact was so severe that the tempo was completely mangled.
Five people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment, taking the death toll to six.
According to police, the accident took place around 2 am. Eight people were returning to Ara after attending the Urs fair in Maner. The vehicle was travelling on the Ara-Bhojpur-Bihta-Patna main road when a truck coming from the opposite direction crashed into it. Two others were injured and are undergoing treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).
Among those killed were Mohammad Guddu (33), Mohammad Imtiyaz (30) and Mohammad Shahzad (22), residents of Daulatpur in Ara, along with two young children, Shafan and Alfi. Another victim, Mohammad Sajjad, died during treatment at the hospital. All the deceased are reported to be from nearby villages in Bhojpur district.
News of the accident plunged the victims’ families into grief, with mourning reported across their homes. The deaths of the small children have left the entire locality in shock, and residents have demanded strict action against speeding vehicles.
Police took custody of the bodies and sent them to Danapur hospital for post-mortem examinations. The injured are being treated at PMCH, and an investigation is underway.
A team from Bihta police station reached the spot soon after receiving information, seized the truck and arrested the driver. Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Kumar said police received the alert around 2 am and, upon reaching the scene, found five people dead and three injured.
“Police received information that a speeding truck had hit an auto near the Parev Lekhan Tola bridge. Five people had died at the spot after the collision, while three were injured. One more person died during treatment in the morning,” the SHO said.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Danapur-2) Amrendra Kumar Jha said the collision was head-on and occurred when the tempo was on its way back to Ara.
