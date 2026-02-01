ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Road Tragedy: Six Dead, Including Two Children, In Late-Night Collision In Patna

A family returning from the Urs fair at Maner was among six killed. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Six people died in a horrific road accident in Bihar’s capital Patna on Saturday night. The accident occurred in the Bihta police station area when a speeding truck collided head-on with a tempo near the Parev Lekhan Tola bridge. The impact was so severe that the tempo was completely mangled.

Five people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment, taking the death toll to six.

According to police, the accident took place around 2 am. Eight people were returning to Ara after attending the Urs fair in Maner. The vehicle was travelling on the Ara-Bhojpur-Bihta-Patna main road when a truck coming from the opposite direction crashed into it. Two others were injured and are undergoing treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Among those killed were Mohammad Guddu (33), Mohammad Imtiyaz (30) and Mohammad Shahzad (22), residents of Daulatpur in Ara, along with two young children, Shafan and Alfi. Another victim, Mohammad Sajjad, died during treatment at the hospital. All the deceased are reported to be from nearby villages in Bhojpur district.

News of the accident plunged the victims’ families into grief, with mourning reported across their homes. The deaths of the small children have left the entire locality in shock, and residents have demanded strict action against speeding vehicles.