Bihar Road Accident: Three Friends Die In Head-On Collision After Holy Dip In Ganga River
All passengers in both the cars were injured and undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Singhaul police is conducting an investigation.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Begusarai: Three youths were killed and nine others injured in a head-on collision between two cars in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said on Monday.
The accident occurred on National Highway-31 near Angrezi Dhala under the Singhaul police station area on Sunday night when the youths were returning after taking a holy dip in River Ganga at Simariya Ghat.
The victims have been identified as Rishabh Kumar (26), Sunny Kumar (24) and Himanshu Kumar (22). All were residents of Pokhariya. Sunny Kumar, who also works as a private driver at the Excise Police Station, was driving the Scorpio.
Rahul Kumar, a friend of the deceased, said a group of six friends had attended a birthday party in Pokhariya village, and were then going to Simariya Ghat when the accident took place.
The condition of remaining three friends, Rupesh Kumar, Karan Kumar, and Ravi Kumar, remains critical. All injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Begusarai, he said.
"It was the birthday of Karan Kumar, who was injured in the accident. We had all gone to celebrate it. Afterward, we went for a holy dip in the Ganges. On the way back, I offered to drive, but my friends refused, so I came back separately. A short while later, I received a call informing me that an accident had occurred. When I arrived at the spot, I saw that a Scorpio had collided with our vehicle," Rahul said.
Prince Kumar, deceased Himanshu's brother, said that the group had not returned home by late at night. "We called around 2:00 am, and someone else answered the phone and informed about the accident. We then rushed to the hospital."
In the second Scorpio, six persons, who were part of a wedding party, were injured. They are Vikas, Raja, Priyanshu, Lakshman, Prince and Jyotish. They were en route from the Bakhri police station area to Vinodpur to attend a wedding procession.
The impact of the collision was so severe that both vehicles were completely damaged. All passengers, three from the first vehicle and six from the other, were injured.
According to the police, preliminary probe reveals that both the vehicles were travelling at speeds exceeding 100 km/hour at the time of the accident and were extensively damaged following the collision. Alerted by the sound of the massive crash, locals informed police and a team from the Singhaul station immediately rushed to the scene. With the help of local residents, police pulled out the passengers, who were trapped inside the vehicles, and transported them to the hospital while the bodies were sent for autopsy.
"We received information about the incident and an investigation has been launched. Three persons were killed while nine others were injured and currently undergoing treatment." said Anand Pandey, Sadar DSP, Begusarai.
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