ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Road Accident: Three Friends Die In Head-On Collision After Holy Dip In Ganga River

Begusarai: Three youths were killed and nine others injured in a head-on collision between two cars in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on National Highway-31 near Angrezi Dhala under the Singhaul police station area on Sunday night when the youths were returning after taking a holy dip in River Ganga at Simariya Ghat.

The victims have been identified as Rishabh Kumar (26), Sunny Kumar (24) and Himanshu Kumar (22). All were residents of Pokhariya. Sunny Kumar, who also works as a private driver at the Excise Police Station, was driving the Scorpio.

Rahul Kumar, a friend of the deceased, said a group of six friends had attended a birthday party in Pokhariya village, and were then going to Simariya Ghat when the accident took place.

The condition of remaining three friends, Rupesh Kumar, Karan Kumar, and Ravi Kumar, remains critical. All injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Begusarai, he said.

"It was the birthday of Karan Kumar, who was injured in the accident. We had all gone to celebrate it. Afterward, we went for a holy dip in the Ganges. On the way back, I offered to drive, but my friends refused, so I came back separately. A short while later, I received a call informing me that an accident had occurred. When I arrived at the spot, I saw that a Scorpio had collided with our vehicle," Rahul said.