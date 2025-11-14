ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Result Shocking, Congress Needs To Introspect: Tariq Anwar

New Delhi: The 2025 Bihar assembly results were an eye-opener, and the grand old party needed to do a serious introspection, Congress Working Committee member Tariq Anwar told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview on Friday.

The INDIA bloc of which the Congress is a member suffered a setback as the NDA swept the Bihar assembly elections. The Congress, which had put a lot of energy and resources into reviving the party in the eastern state, performed poorly and touched a low of 5 seats in a House of 243.

In the 2020 assembly elections, the Congress had contested 70 seats and won 19 seats. In 2025, the Congress had contested 61 seats and was hopeful of winning at least 20 seats as it had got many of the seats it had asked for within the INDIA bloc.

“This result is shocking. It should be an eye-opener. The Congress needs to do some serious introspection after the result. A high-level meeting to review the poll outcome will be held soon,” Anwar said.

Anwar, who is also the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Katihar in Bihar, further said that it was time for the grand old party to take some drastic steps.

“I think the entire state unit should be revamped from top to bottom, including the AICC in charge,” Anwar said.

He was referring to Krishna Allavaru, who was sent by the high command as the AICC in charge of Bihar early this year to revive the grand old party in the eastern state. Allavaru later brought in Rajesh Kumar as state unit chief, who replaced Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

“I think everything about the opposition’s strategy for this election was wrong. There were coordination problems between the allies, there were seat-sharing issues, the ticket distribution was faulty and even the declaration of the alliance’s chief ministerial face (Tejaswi Yadav) came in too late,” said Anwar.